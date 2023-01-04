Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KULR8
Former Montana State kicker Blake Glessner commits to UCLA
BOZEMAN — Montana State starting kicker Blake Glessner, who announced Saturday that he had entered the transfer portal, has committed to UCLA. Glessner, who just came off his sophomore season, announced his choice Monday on Twitter. On Saturday he thanked MSU football fans, his teammates, head coach Brent Vigen and the rest of the coaching staff in a message he posted on Twitter.
KULR8
Montana State 3rd, Montana 7th in Big Sky indoor track and field coaches polls
FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference indoor track and field coaches expect Montana State to finish near the top of the league standings this season. The MSU men and women are both ranked third in the Big Sky coaches polls, released Thursday. The Montana men are seventh in the poll, and the UM women are tied for seventh with Eastern Washington.
KULR8
Montana State men's tennis signs Israeli prospect Adrian Daniel
BOZEMAN — Montana State bolstered its men’s tennis roster this week when head coach Rob Bareford announced the signing of Adrian Daniel, who joins the Bobcats this weekend. A freshman from Tel Aviv, Israel, Daniel brings five years of high-level international experience and a top-80 European ranking to...
KULR8
Former SWX Montana reporter Alex Eschelman named Big Sky Director of Broadcast & Digital Media
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference has named Alex Eschelman the league’s new Director of Broadcast & Digital Media, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill announced today. “Content creation and social media strategy have become hallmarks of the Big Sky and helped us build our brand nationally and even internationally,” Wistrcill said. “Alex brings a breadth of experience and knowledge, as well as great familiarity with our conference, and we are thrilled that she is joining our team to enhance our new media efforts and elevate the experience we provide our fans.”
KULR8
J.W. Heist Steakhouse Opens in Downtown Bozeman – Woodfire Cooking Wrapped in a Fine Dining Experience
BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 3, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors—a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
