NHL
On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
NHL
Barzal has 3 points in Islanders win against Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists for the New York Islanders in a 6-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Barzal, who is from nearby Coquitlam, British Columbia, has scored in four straight games and has seven points (five goals, two assists) in that span.
NHL
Kraken score 4 straight goals in 2nd period in win against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Kraken handed the Edmonton Oilers their fifth straight home loss with a 5-2 win at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Matty Beniers and Alex Wennberg each had a goal and an assist, Justin Schultz had two assists, and...
Detroit Red Wings assign struggling goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to minors
The Detroit Red Wings have taken advantage of carrying three goaltenders to assign Alex Nedeljkovic to the minors. It's a chance for Nedeljkovic, who has not played for the Wings in nearly a month, to get back to the form that prompted the Wings to acquire him in the summer of 2021, and won him last season's starter job.
NHL
Copley, Kempe help Kings end Stars' 4-game winning streak
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings ended the Dallas Stars' four-game winning streak, 3-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Adrian Kempe scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and Pheonix Copley made 28 saves for the Kings (22-13-6), who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games. "Tonight, I...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Fabbri to make season debut for Red Wings coming off torn ACL
Capitals defenseman Carlson facing lengthy recovery; Flyers activate Hart off injured reserve. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Robby Fabbri will make his season debut and play his first game for the...
NHL
Pacioretty could make Hurricanes debut against Predators
Forward had offseason Achilles surgery month after being traded to Carolina. Max Pacioretty could make his season debut when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSO, ESPN+, SN NOW). The forward was activated from the injured nonroster list Wednesday. Pacioretty...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NHL
Ersson makes 28 saves, Flyers top Ducks for 3rd straight win
ANAHEIM -- Samuel Ersson made 28 saves for the Philadelphia Flyers in their third straight win, 4-1 against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Monday. Ersson, who made his fourth consecutive start since he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Dec. 21, came within 40 seconds of his first NHL shutout before Ryan Strome scored at 19:20 of the third period for Anaheim.
FOX Sports
Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game
Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 39: Dallas Stars (23-9-6, 52 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6,...
NHL
Bedard not satisfied despite elite play at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard has dazzled teammates, coaches and fans during his record-setting run for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward has been a daily conversation piece, seemingly producing a special moment each game.
NHL
Backstrom, Wilson 'close' to making season debuts for Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are "close" to making their season debuts for the Washington Capitals, but the forwards won't travel with the team for their game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, SNE, SNP, SN NOW). Backstrom had resurfacing surgery...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Palat returns for Devils against Blues
Gallagher out for Canadiens with lower-body injury; Hart starts for Flyers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Ondrej Palat returned for the Devils against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The forward missed 32 games after having groin surgery. He hadn't played...
NHL
Talbot reveals new Deadpool goalie mask, Ryan Reynolds responds
Senators goalie has fun Twitter exchange with Canadian actor. Cam Talbot is trying to woo the Ottawa Senators potential new owner with his goalie mask. Talbot revealed his new mask, which pays tribute to the comic book character Deadpool, who is played by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has openly...
NHL
Roy Leads Golden Knights Past Avalanche in 3-2 Victory
The Vegas Golden Knights (26-12-2) defeated the Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3), 3-2, on Monday night at Ball Arena. Nathan MacKinnon got Colorado on the board less than a minute into the game, but Michael Amadio's late tally sent the teams into the break level at 1-1. Nicolas Roy took over in the second period as he scored two goals to give Vegas a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. Mikko Rantanen scored in the third, but the Golden Knights skated away with the 3-2 win.
NHL
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
The Kings kick off the new year with a clash against the Central Division's top team. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Stars vs. Kings. Team Records:
NHL
Schenn's sons make special sign, wear custom jackets for 900th game
Canucks defenseman's family celebrates career milestone. Luke Schenn's biggest fans made their presence known on Tuesday. The Vancouver Canucks defenseman's sons, Weston and Kingston, made a homemade sign to celebrate his 900th career game. "900! Go Dad go!" the sign read and featured the logos of all seven teams the...
