The Vegas Golden Knights (26-12-2) defeated the Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3), 3-2, on Monday night at Ball Arena. Nathan MacKinnon got Colorado on the board less than a minute into the game, but Michael Amadio's late tally sent the teams into the break level at 1-1. Nicolas Roy took over in the second period as he scored two goals to give Vegas a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. Mikko Rantanen scored in the third, but the Golden Knights skated away with the 3-2 win.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO