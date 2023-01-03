Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New JerseyDiana RusNewton, NJ
Morris Plains School District Plans Renovations, ModernizationsMorristown MinuteMorris Plains, NJ
hamlethub.com
Man Stabbed Inside Yonkers Family Dollar Store
The Family Dollar store located at 7 Main street in Yonkers Getty Square was the scene of a violent stabbing on Saturday, January 7, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHYGyOzrWMQ. Although YPD has been diligent in the clean up of the area, some crimes have managed to elude the blue wall of safety. Due...
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
Armed Passenger Seized, Female Driver Found Hiding In Building Laundry Room After Teaneck Crash
Two people who fled a crash in Teaneck were captured by police – one of whom was carrying a gun and another who was found hiding in the laundry room of a nearby apartment building in a change of clothes, authorities said. It was just after 2 a.m. Friday,...
Do you recognize these people? Newburgh police need your help
Police say they are wanted in relation to a series of shootings and shots fired incidents in the North Miller and South Street areas.
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
Family searches for missing Port Jervis woman
Hope Alive 845 is sharing Melissa Lee Conklin’s photos on social media, saying she was last seen in August of 2022.
21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car
A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
How two Union City homeless men died during Christmas week. One was 9 blocks from a shelter.
One bounced from couch to couch and held down a job with the Union City public works department. The other, only in his 20s, had found refuge at the steps of a closed-down monastery. The two men, who handled homelessness in their own ways, were found dead six days apart...
wrnjradio.com
Driver dies after car leaves road, overturns, strikes tree on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County Friday night, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 10:51 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound in the local lanes at milepost 45...
Distressed Hawthorne Man Disarmed By Fair Lawn Police After Threatening To Kill Dad
An armed and distressed Hawthorne man was subdued by police in Fair Lawn after he threatened to kill his father, authorities said. Officers who responded to a 911 call from the 25-year-old man himself found him holding a knife and a baseball bat on River Road at Berdan Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m., Fair Lawn Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
Detectives: Elmont after-school director arrested for sex-related crimes with 10-year-old girl
According to detectives, the 10-year-old female victim attends the after-school program and was also present at Butler’s home for child care at 81 Rockmart Ave. in Elmont.
Man who threw 12-week old puppy to its death from car gets 14 months in jail
MOUNT VERNON, NY – Thaddeus Jones, 34, of Mount Vernon has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after being found guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals. Jones was accused of throwing a 12-week-old pitbull puppy out of a car where he was a passenger onto the roadway on Yonkers Avenue. The puppy, which belonged to a friend was killed by oncoming traffic, struck by a car. Jones was arrested and charged by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. He will spend 14 months in the county jail for his conviction. The post Man who threw 12-week old puppy to its death from car gets 14 months in jail appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
stnonline.com
Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York
On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Pleasant Valley man allegedly rapes child twice
A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18.
Greenwich Mom, Slumped Over Wheel, Busted For DWI With Child In SUV, Police Say
A Fairfield County mom was busted for alleged DWI after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV with her child in the back seat. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Ocean View Avenue. According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police,...
2 men charged with murder in Spring Valley stabbing
Needing an interpreter, 27-year-old Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, 42, pleaded not guilty in Rockland County Court in front of Judge Kevin Russo Friday morning.
Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops
The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday. Karen Barnes — 60-year-old grandmother — was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said. She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault. Authorities also...
Couple arrested, accused of running shoplifting ring in New Jersey
WEST MLFORD, New Jersey -- A couple in New Jersey is facing charges in connection to an alleged shoplifting ring. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, were arrested Dec. 14 after an investigation by the West Milford Police Department and officials in Passaic County. Police received a report of...
News 12
Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic
The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
