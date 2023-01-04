ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Mountain Democrat

‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river

The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
PILOT HILL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Colfax felon arrested with firearm, marijuana in Applegate

A Colfax man was arrested Dec. 21 following a welfare check on a vehicle in Applegate. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the check at 5:43 p.m. on a male inside his vehicle in the 16000 block of Applegate Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy observed a pipe in the cupholder and a large knife between the driver’s door and center console when contacting the driver, identified as John Trinidad Lemas, 60.
COLFAX, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman

An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
AUBURN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
TULARE, CA
KCRA.com

Grass Valley man shot by police after a foot chase

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police said an officer shot a man during a foot chase on Wednesday. The shooting happened after police responded to a report of a possible theft in the 500 block of French Avenue and heard possible gunfire coming from the area, police said on Facebook.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville Wells Fargo robbed

Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

17-year-old arrested after deadly shooting in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 17-year-old is now in custody after a New Year's Day homicide in Carmichael. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening and did not identify the suspect. CASE HISTORY. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the...
CARMICHAEL, CA
ABC10

18-year-old killed in Solano County wreck

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An Oroville man died Thursday morning when the pickup truck he was riding in went off the road and hit a box truck. According to CHP, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Magazine Street. CHP says the 27-year-old driver, also from Oroville,...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run

Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
GRASS VALLEY, CA

