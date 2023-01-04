Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Man killed in Lincoln on Jan. 1, sheriff’s office offers reward for arrests
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public to solve a homicide in Lincoln on the first day of the new year. A man was found shot dead inside a home on the 1100 block of Fox Lane on Sunday after 6:18 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Mountain Democrat
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
goldcountrymedia.com
Colfax felon arrested with firearm, marijuana in Applegate
A Colfax man was arrested Dec. 21 following a welfare check on a vehicle in Applegate. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the check at 5:43 p.m. on a male inside his vehicle in the 16000 block of Applegate Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy observed a pipe in the cupholder and a large knife between the driver’s door and center console when contacting the driver, identified as John Trinidad Lemas, 60.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman
An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.
1 injured after officer opens fire during chase in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — One person's health remains unknown after Grass Valley police say a Wednesday foot pursuit ended in at least one officer discharging their weapon. Police say they were investigating reports of a possible theft in the 500 Block of French Avenue. While there, police recall hearing...
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
KCRA.com
Grass Valley man shot by police after a foot chase
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police said an officer shot a man during a foot chase on Wednesday. The shooting happened after police responded to a report of a possible theft in the 500 block of French Avenue and heard possible gunfire coming from the area, police said on Facebook.
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Wells Fargo robbed
Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
17-year-old arrested after deadly shooting in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 17-year-old is now in custody after a New Year's Day homicide in Carmichael. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening and did not identify the suspect. CASE HISTORY. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Cyber harassment, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 20. Caleb Aguilar-Reyes, 37, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant and an outside felony warrant in...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reports first homicide of the year in the county
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reported the county recorded its first homicide of 2023 on New Year’s Day. On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Westwood Lane in Carmichael.
KCRA.com
3 people found dead after Sacramento County flooding are identified
The Sacramento County coroner has identified all three people found dead in the southern part of the county in the wake of flooding from the New Year's Eve storm. Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Oklahoma. Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland, California. Mei Keng Lam , 57, of San Leandro, California.
krcrtv.com
Man shot and killed by police in Gridley identified as investigators release new details
GRIDLEY, Calif. — Investigators have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Gridley Monday night. According to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, Baltazar Rubio, 43, Gridley, was killed after a confrontation with officers in an alley. The officers involved in the incident have...
18-year-old killed in Solano County wreck
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An Oroville man died Thursday morning when the pickup truck he was riding in went off the road and hit a box truck. According to CHP, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Magazine Street. CHP says the 27-year-old driver, also from Oroville,...
Yuba City man arrested, accused of ramming patrol vehicle with officer inside
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City man is being held at the Sutter County jail after he allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle an with officer inside. According to the Yuba City Police Department, it happened Friday around 7:45 p.m. The police department says the driver of a Ford...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run
Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
Police: Fairfield driver hydroplanes on standing water, dies crashing into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman died in a crash likely caused by speed and standing water on the roadway in Fairfield, police said. Fairfield Police Department responded to a reported crash on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Fairfield, but she didn't survive the crash.
