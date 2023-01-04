ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers Travel West for the Stormin’ Blue & White Vegas Classic

Lincoln, Neb. - On the heels of the 2023 Team USA Trials, the Nebraska bowling team will be back in action for the 2023 spring semester at the Stormin' Blue & White Vegas Classic, January 8-10. In Vegas, 13 teams will be joining the Huskers including four of the top five NTCA ranked teams in the country, which include No. 1 Mckendree, No. 3 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Stephen F. Austin. No. 9 Louisiana Tech, No. 10 Maryland Eastern Shore, No. 11 Maryville, No. 15 Mount St. Mary's, No. 16 Newman, No. 17 Tulane, Daemen, Prairie View A&M, Spalding, and Texas Southern will also compete at the event.
Huskers Head to Rutgers Saturday

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-10, 0-4 Big Ten) Saturday, January 7, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT) Mike Hall (PBP), Christy Winters Scott (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App.
NU Travels East to Face Gardner-Webb, Campbell

The Nebraska wrestling team (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) is set to face Gardner-Webb and Campbell on Saturday in Buies Creek, N.C. Action is slated to begin against Gardner-Webb at 4:30 p.m. and at 6 p.m. (CT) against Campbell. Eight Huskers enter the weekend ranked, including returning All-Americans No. 1 Peyton...
Huskers Finalize Day Three at Team USA Trials

Las Vegas, Nev. - After day three of qualifying, freshman Jillian Martin holds strong as she sits in second place overall at the 2023 United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Team USA Trials. She has a total pinfall of 3,859 and is tied for first in the combined point standings with 21.
