Lincoln, Neb. - On the heels of the 2023 Team USA Trials, the Nebraska bowling team will be back in action for the 2023 spring semester at the Stormin' Blue & White Vegas Classic, January 8-10. In Vegas, 13 teams will be joining the Huskers including four of the top five NTCA ranked teams in the country, which include No. 1 Mckendree, No. 3 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Stephen F. Austin. No. 9 Louisiana Tech, No. 10 Maryland Eastern Shore, No. 11 Maryville, No. 15 Mount St. Mary's, No. 16 Newman, No. 17 Tulane, Daemen, Prairie View A&M, Spalding, and Texas Southern will also compete at the event.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO