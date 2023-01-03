ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Comments / 1

Related
hometownstations.com

Lima Fire Department urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department is urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code, or else your property can be further damaged in case you are facing flames. Ohio Fire Code says that businesses located in strip malls or those who are connected to one another have their business address at the back door of the location. This would help firefighters know which structure they are entering when called for a fire. Not having the code could cause further damage during the time it takes firefighters to pinpoint which business they can enter.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Driver arrested on OWI charges after hit-and-run at Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man who crashed into a front porch and drove away from the scene early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported crash at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

4th St. to close Monday for 18 days

LIMA —4th Street will be closed just west of the railroad tracks by McClain Road to Norval Avenue starting Monday, Jan. 9th, according to a release from City Engineer Ian Kohli. The closure of 4th Street will last approximately 18 days for repair work to an underground utility gas...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Electrical fire causes more than $15K in damages

LIMA — An early-morning electrical fire on Tuesday caused about $17,500 in property and other damages at a home on West O’Connor Avenue. According to the Lima Fire Department, one of the occupants of 735 W. O’Connor Ave. woke to the smell of smoke and everyone evacuated. The fire department arrived at 4:12 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a wall. Once opened up, firefighters found a fire burning inside the wall.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima man on trial for arson requests to represent himself

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing a 2020 arson charge tries to represent himself in his trial. Timothy Messer requested that he act as his own attorney in his future trial. Judge Terri Kohlrieser said that that would not be in his best interest, because the aggravated arson charge he is facing is a felony of the second degree. If he is found guilty, that could mean between two to eight years in prison. Plus, if he represented himself he couldn't talk to his co-defendant Jason Raines Sr.'s lawyers before the trial. Messer will remain with his current assigned lawyer.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending

MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
MARION, OH
peakofohio.com

DeGraff man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

A DeGraff man was seriously injured following a single-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning around 1:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Weeks, 31, was traveling north on County Road 64 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Weeks traveled down an...
DE GRAFF, OH
westbendnews.net

Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday

Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
PAYNE, OH
WANE-TV

Police arrest suspect in late December stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, police announced a suspect had been arrested in connection to a late December stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 36-year-old Christopher Moore at approximately 4:42 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Shawnee Police Department gets a donation from the Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles donated money to help the Shawnee Township Police Department purchase necessary equipment. The Lima FOE 370 donated $3,000 to help the Shawnee police pay for new radios for their officers. Their current radios are outdated, and if they break, it is no longer possible to purchase replacement parts. As other agencies are also upgrading radios, Shawnee Township wants to make sure that their radio systems is compatible, because they're so important in their work.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue

LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post. According to the...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy