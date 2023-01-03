Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Department urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department is urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code, or else your property can be further damaged in case you are facing flames. Ohio Fire Code says that businesses located in strip malls or those who are connected to one another have their business address at the back door of the location. This would help firefighters know which structure they are entering when called for a fire. Not having the code could cause further damage during the time it takes firefighters to pinpoint which business they can enter.
WANE-TV
Driver arrested on OWI charges after hit-and-run at Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man who crashed into a front porch and drove away from the scene early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported crash at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
LATEST: Springfield police looking for 6-foot-7-inch man accused of causing standoff
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 6:25 p.m.: A 6-foot-7-inch, 200-pound man who is considered dangerous and being sought already on outstanding warrants and parole violations now is wanted by Springfield police on suspicion of causing Thursday’s hourslong SWAT standoff on East McCreight Avenue that forced a school lockdown. “We...
Lima News
4th St. to close Monday for 18 days
LIMA —4th Street will be closed just west of the railroad tracks by McClain Road to Norval Avenue starting Monday, Jan. 9th, according to a release from City Engineer Ian Kohli. The closure of 4th Street will last approximately 18 days for repair work to an underground utility gas...
Electrical fire causes more than $15K in damages
LIMA — An early-morning electrical fire on Tuesday caused about $17,500 in property and other damages at a home on West O’Connor Avenue. According to the Lima Fire Department, one of the occupants of 735 W. O’Connor Ave. woke to the smell of smoke and everyone evacuated. The fire department arrived at 4:12 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a wall. Once opened up, firefighters found a fire burning inside the wall.
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
WANE-TV
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
hometownstations.com
Lima man on trial for arson requests to represent himself
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing a 2020 arson charge tries to represent himself in his trial. Timothy Messer requested that he act as his own attorney in his future trial. Judge Terri Kohlrieser said that that would not be in his best interest, because the aggravated arson charge he is facing is a felony of the second degree. If he is found guilty, that could mean between two to eight years in prison. Plus, if he represented himself he couldn't talk to his co-defendant Jason Raines Sr.'s lawyers before the trial. Messer will remain with his current assigned lawyer.
Search underway for ‘dangerous’ man after Springfield standoff
The suspect, Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., was not in the house. Police are describing him as dangerous and are asking the public to be on the lookout.
crawfordcountynow.com
Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending
MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
Fatal machete attack on Dollar Tree worker in western Ohio a random incident, authorities say
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A prosecutor says a man accused of using a machete to kill woman working at a Dollar Tree store had no apparent relationship with the victim and that the attack was “random and unprovoked.”. WSYX Channel 6 reports Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Figlewicz...
peakofohio.com
DeGraff man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
A DeGraff man was seriously injured following a single-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning around 1:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Weeks, 31, was traveling north on County Road 64 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Weeks traveled down an...
Arson suspect admits serving as own attorney ‘might not be in my best interest’
LIMA — A Lima man charged with a second-degree felony count of arson walked into the courtroom of Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Friday determined to part ways with his attorney and represent himself during his upcoming trial. “This is not a decision I made...
westbendnews.net
Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday
Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
WANE-TV
Police arrest suspect in late December stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, police announced a suspect had been arrested in connection to a late December stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 36-year-old Christopher Moore at approximately 4:42 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace.
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:40 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Thursday morning. Crews were called to respond to a crash in the 5900 block of West SR-55 shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to Lt. Chris Bobb with the Miami County...
‘He’s dead,’ 911 calls from Springfield shootings show connection
SPRINGFIELD — Three 911 calls from the two Springfield shootings on Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2, depict the emotional turmoil that family members and witnesses experienced. On January 1, two 911 calls were made to Springfield Police Dispatch with reports of someone shooting into a home on...
hometownstations.com
Shawnee Police Department gets a donation from the Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles donated money to help the Shawnee Township Police Department purchase necessary equipment. The Lima FOE 370 donated $3,000 to help the Shawnee police pay for new radios for their officers. Their current radios are outdated, and if they break, it is no longer possible to purchase replacement parts. As other agencies are also upgrading radios, Shawnee Township wants to make sure that their radio systems is compatible, because they're so important in their work.
Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue
LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post. According to the...
Comments / 1