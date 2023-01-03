ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing a 2020 arson charge tries to represent himself in his trial. Timothy Messer requested that he act as his own attorney in his future trial. Judge Terri Kohlrieser said that that would not be in his best interest, because the aggravated arson charge he is facing is a felony of the second degree. If he is found guilty, that could mean between two to eight years in prison. Plus, if he represented himself he couldn't talk to his co-defendant Jason Raines Sr.'s lawyers before the trial. Messer will remain with his current assigned lawyer.

