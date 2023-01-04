LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s Victoria Varano had a strong day over a tricky lane pattern and shot up the leaderboard into fifth place at the USBC Team USA Trials Wednesday. Several other Commodores also made upward moves, including Caroline Thesier (13th), Mabel Cummins (from 45th to 17th) and Amelia Kiefer (75th to 48th). Jennifer Loredo was steady at 24th and Alyssa Ballard, fifth after the first day, struggled and is now 40th.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO