ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vucommodores.com

First Road SEC Test

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-6, 1-0 SEC) vs. No. 20/21 MISSOURI TIGERS (12-2, 1-1 SEC) Vanderbilt looks for its first 2-0 start to SEC play since the 2016-17 season. The Commodores beat South Carolina in overtime on Tuesday in the SEC opener. It’s the second year in a row Vandy won its SEC opener (75-74 win at Arkansas last season).
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Free Throws Plus Free Basketball Equals First SEC Win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt made just two field goals in overtime Tuesday. But it made its free throws when it counted most. The Commodores sank 13 freebies during the extra five-minute period at Memorial Gymnasium to tough out an 84-79 victory over visiting South Carolina in the teams’ SEC opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Ballard in Fifth

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s Alyssa Ballard was in fifth place after the first day of the USBC Team USA Trials to lead a contingent of six competing Commodores. The Keller, Texas, freshman knocked down 1,275 pins over the six games (+75) on the Gold Coast Bowling Center lanes.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Varano Vaults Up Leaderboard

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s Victoria Varano had a strong day over a tricky lane pattern and shot up the leaderboard into fifth place at the USBC Team USA Trials Wednesday. Several other Commodores also made upward moves, including Caroline Thesier (13th), Mabel Cummins (from 45th to 17th) and Amelia Kiefer (75th to 48th). Jennifer Loredo was steady at 24th and Alyssa Ballard, fifth after the first day, struggled and is now 40th.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Sargent Invited to The Masters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gordon Sargent is headed to The Masters. Vanderbilt’s sensational sophomore has accepted a special invitation to compete April 6-9 at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. “There is simply not a greater honor in golf than to be invited to...
AUGUSTA, GA
vucommodores.com

Six Commodores Competing at Team USA Trials

LAS VEGAS — Six Vanderbilt Commodores are among the 152 women competing at the United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials, a five-day test of bowling prowess to select roster members for Team USA and Junior Team USA. The trials are being held at the Gold Coast Bowling Center...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy