Amherst, MA

brownbears.com

Five Bears Named All-New England by NE Football Journal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Five Brown seniors have been named to the New England Football Journal All-New England Team, the publication has announced. One Bear earned Second Team honors, with three landing on the Third Team and one earning Honorable Mention accolades. Defensive back Josh Ofili earned Second Team honors...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Wrestling Starts 2023 at Franklin & Marshall for Duals and Tournament

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Following a successful trip at the Midlands Championship, Brown wrestling continues its season at Franklin & Marshall Marshall College for a trio of dual matches on Thursday and the David H. Lehman F&M Open on Friday. On Thursday, the Bears face Franklin & Marshall at 12 p.m....
PROVIDENCE, RI

