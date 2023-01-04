Read full article on original website
discoverourcoast.com
Cat show set for Seaside
SEASIDE — The Seaside Civic & Convention Center will host a cat show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. This event is sponsored by Emerald Cat Club, based in Vancouver, Washington, in partnership with Seattle Cat Club. Events will include an allbreed championship, premiership, kitten show and veteran cat show.
discoverourcoast.com
Hoffman Center unveils annual community show
MANZANITA — Artists from Clatsop and Tillamook counties will be featured at Hoffman Center for the Arts’ annual community show, set to open with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. This exhibit will focus on interpretations of the color scarlet, including a variety of painting, collage,...
beachconnection.net
Six Historic Inns of the Oregon Coast With a Strong Time Travel Vibe
(Oregon Coast) – Time travel is possible on the Oregon coast. Well, not the kind found in LOST, Time Tunnel or Star Trek IV (and who has a Klingon vessel lying around anyway?) However, some places to stay the night out here do indeed feel like you're stepping back into another temporal existence. There are even fervent followers of such places, traveling the country looking for the old Americana of the “motor lodge” and its powerful nostalgia. (Above: Whistling Winds Motel in Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Polar Plunge: Cape Lookout State Park 1/1/23 – Photos & Video by Don Backman
A New Year Day tradition – plunge into the cold Pacific Ocean to start the year … the weather was a balmy 45 degrees and sunny at Cape Lookout State Park as dozens gathered to take the plunge. The event was sponsored by the Tillamook County Family YMCA, Oregon State Parks and the Netarts-Oceanside Fire & Rescue.
Sneaker waves possible at Oregon coast Monday, NWS warns
OREGON, USA — PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video in the media player above is from 2018. A KGW viewer sent video of a sneaker wave crashing into the Cannon Beach seawall. There is a threat for sneaker waves at the Oregon coast Monday that will last...
Chronicle
Woodland Man Dies After Being Recovered in Columbia River on New Year’s Day
A 62-year-old Woodland man has been declared dead after being rescued from the Columbia River on New Year’s Day during a kayaking fishing accident. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Troy Brightbill told The Daily News that Michael Larson, 62, of Woodland, has died after he was discovered by first responders holding onto a piling about 700 feet from the shore of Austin Point in Woodland.
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
Chronicle
Father Rushes Wife From Pe Ell to Centralia to Deliver First Baby of New Year
The first baby of 2023 born at Providence Centralia Hospital came into the world at 3:42 p.m. and was one of two babies born Jan. 1 at Providence Centralia. Oliver James Harris weighed 6 pounds, 7.1 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. He is the second son of Cede and Eric Harris, of Centralia, and brother of Levi Michael Harris, 21 months. Oliver was delivered by Dr. Jennifer Scalici of the Providence Centralia Women’s Center.
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
KXL
Washington County Missing Man May Be Endangered
TIGARD, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered person in unincorporated Washington County near the city of Tigard. Below is the release sent out by the department early Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:09 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office...
KATU.com
Residential fire claims one life in Columbia County, officials looking for cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, along with the Columbia County Sheriff, responded to a residential fire. Arriving crews found heavy fire coming from a trailer. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with...
kptv.com
3 people, including child, die after tree falls on truck on Hwy 26
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, died after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 26, near milepost 15.5, in Clatsop County. OSP said...
waheagle.com
Sheriff's Report, December 29, 2022
Wahkiakum County law enforcement officers and emergency response personnel handled a variety of reports during the past week, including:. December 19 - 7:41 a.m. A caller reported that an Elochoman Valley resident suffering from dementia left the home in a vehicle. His direction of travel was unknown. 3:39 p.m. A caller asked for assistance in gaining access to a Puget Island home after his estranged wife changed the locks. The wife said she was preparing to get an order of protection and that she changed the locks so he could not enter the home without her consent. 10:51 p.m. The Cathlamet ambulance aided a Rosedale resident who was sick with a fever.
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Arrest Two People in Alleged Sunday Shooting
Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies arrested two suspects in connection to an alleged drive-by shooting at a Woodland beach on New Year Day. No one was wounded. Authorities announced on Facebook on Tuesday that suspects in a truck fired on three beachgoers with a rifle. The suspects were later identified as 20-year-old Ben Cresap of Woodland and 20-year-old Travis Kowalski of Battle Ground.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Man Appealing Conviction After Being Found Guilty of Shooting a Shih Tzu
A Longview man is appealing his December animal cruelty conviction for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the face while it was tied up in the front yard. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend five days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.
