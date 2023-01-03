Read full article on original website
Mid-Missouri dispensary reacts to proposed recreational marijuana sales tax
COLUMBIA - Columbia is set to decide later this month whether to put a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana on April's municipal ballot. Nevil Patel, owner of Shangri-La dispensaries, said if this were to be put on the ballot and passed, he's worried about what it would do to business.
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Jan. 4
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing. Missouri became the first state to execute an openly transgender person after Amber McLaughlin, 49, was put to death by lethal injection Tuesday evening. McLaughlin was convicted of stalking and killing her former girlfriend in 2003, then dumping the body near the Mississippi...
Local lawmakers take center stage on first day of Missouri legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday marked the start of the first legislative session of 2023 for the Missouri General Assembly. Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) took center stage for much of the day. He took on a new title, Senate President Pro Tem. The decision was ratified unanimously by the full Senate.
City of Refuge beats donation goal and ranks No. 1 on CoMoGives leaderboard
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge raised $80,060 in December to beat its donation goal of $65,000 in the annual CoMoGives campaign. The organization was also ranked the No. 1 charity on the CoMoGives website. It is the organization's second year in a row for beating its donation goal, but it's...
'A diverse way to improve lives': CoMo Gives raises over $1.9 million
The Community Foundation of Central Missouri's CoMo Gives fundraising campaign brought in over $1.9 million in donations for 153 nonprofits in mid-Missouri between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31. The figure fell short of the organization's $2 million goal, but was more than the $1.8 million raised in 2021. "It was...
Fake pills causing more fentanyl overdoses, journal says
A rise in fentanyl poisonings around Missouri is due to an increase in counterfeit pills laced with the dangerous drug, according to an article published in the Missouri State Medical Association’s journal. The report found an uptick in fentanyl overdoses in Boone County. “We’re especially concerned about this as...
Lake Ozark Fire Department announces addition of Cyanokits for first responders
LAKE OZARK— The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District announced Friday the addition of Cyanokits to all front-line paramedic units. According to a press release, studies show levels of Cyanide are present in the bloodstream in 35% of all fire victims. Effects from this chemical can range from minor to severe toxicity with unconsciousness, and even death, if left untreated.
Columbia elementary school teacher wins free coffee for a year in Dunkin' sweepstakes
Dunkin' of Missouri celebrated the grand prize winner of its "Raise a Cup to Teachers" Sweepstakes Wednesday at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School. Preschool teacher Kat Tawfall won free coffee for a year from Dunkin' for going "above and beyond" for students, according to a Dunkin' news release. Dunkin'...
Former Moresource CEO charged in federal fraud, embezzlement case
JEFFERSON CITY − A federal grand jury handed down an indictment against a Rocheport woman Thursday, alleging she committed fraud and embezzlement crimes related to her payroll service business. Kathryn Cunningham, 62, appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon and entered a plea of not guilty. A trial has been...
Fulton installs first city-owned electric vehicle charging station
FULTON— Fulton installed its first city-owned and operated electric vehicle charging station, the city announced Thursday. The station will serve as a trial to research the area's needs, the city said. Charger company, Blink Charging, is partnered with the station. The station is located across the Callaway County Chamber...
Jefferson City man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Ashanti Terrell Roberson, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office. The sentence is an upward variance from the federal sentencing guidelines, the office said.
Driver extricated from overturned vehicle near MU campus
COLUMBIA - A man was extricated from his vehicle after it crashed and overturned in Columbia Thursday night. MU police, Columbia police and Columbia fire responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and University Avenue. The driver was traveling westbound on University and lost...
Jefferson City police investigate five-vehicle crash on Missouri River Bridge
JEFFERSON CITY— The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a five-car collision Thursday morning on the Missouri River Bridge. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes on Highway 54. According to a press release from the JCPD, a Freightliner box truck struck the rear of...
Ronald McDonald House sells old property ahead of relocation
COLUMBIA − The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri has transferred ownership of 3501 Lansing Avenue to the St. Raymond’s Society, the organization announced Wednesday. Funds from the sale of the House are being used to build a new Ronald McDonald House at 1110 South College Avenue, at...
MU power plant celebrates 100 years of operation
COLUMBIA - MU's campus power source has reached a major milestone, 100 years of operation. The combined cooling heat and power plant (CCHP) started producing power on Jan. 3, 1923. Located on the corner of Stewart Road and Fifth Street, the plant powers almost 240 buildings on campus with its...
Two men charged in connection to shots fired at Alpha Phi Alpha event
COLUMBIA - Two men were charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon in connection to a shots fired incident in early December 2022. The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for the arrest of James and Jerald Allen, who are twin brothers. James Allen, 22, of Jefferson City,...
Conspiracy to commit murder charge dropped against Lake-area realtor
CAMDEN COUNTY - Charges against a Lake of the Ozarks realtor accused of hiring a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law have been dropped, according to Springfield-based television station KY3 News. Leigh Ann Bauman was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. KY3 reports Bauman's attorneys confirmed the Camden County prosecutor...
Four injured after SUV turns in front of two vehicles in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY − Four people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on South Country Club Drive in Jefferson City Tuesday. In a press release, Jefferson City police said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. as an SUV turned in front of two vehicles near Horner Road. The...
No injuries after shots fired at Columbia apartment complex on Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA - Officers with the Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the Columbia Square Town Homes Apartments on Claudell Lane Thursday. CPD officers set up crime scene tape at the apartments around 7:42 Thursday evening. According to CPD Sgt. Mark Fitzgerald, multiple shots were fired in the apartment...
New Columbia ALDI store to open next week
COLUMBIA − ALDI is welcoming customers to celebrate the opening of its newest location at 101 Conley Road on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program, according to a news release.
