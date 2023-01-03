ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing. Missouri became the first state to execute an openly transgender person after Amber McLaughlin, 49, was put to death by lethal injection Tuesday evening. McLaughlin was convicted of stalking and killing her former girlfriend in 2003, then dumping the body near the Mississippi...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

'A diverse way to improve lives': CoMo Gives raises over $1.9 million

The Community Foundation of Central Missouri's CoMo Gives fundraising campaign brought in over $1.9 million in donations for 153 nonprofits in mid-Missouri between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31. The figure fell short of the organization's $2 million goal, but was more than the $1.8 million raised in 2021. "It was...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Fake pills causing more fentanyl overdoses, journal says

A rise in fentanyl poisonings around Missouri is due to an increase in counterfeit pills laced with the dangerous drug, according to an article published in the Missouri State Medical Association’s journal. The report found an uptick in fentanyl overdoses in Boone County. “We’re especially concerned about this as...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Lake Ozark Fire Department announces addition of Cyanokits for first responders

LAKE OZARK— The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District announced Friday the addition of Cyanokits to all front-line paramedic units. According to a press release, studies show levels of Cyanide are present in the bloodstream in 35% of all fire victims. Effects from this chemical can range from minor to severe toxicity with unconsciousness, and even death, if left untreated.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

Former Moresource CEO charged in federal fraud, embezzlement case

JEFFERSON CITY − A federal grand jury handed down an indictment against a Rocheport woman Thursday, alleging she committed fraud and embezzlement crimes related to her payroll service business. Kathryn Cunningham, 62, appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon and entered a plea of not guilty. A trial has been...
ROCHEPORT, MO
KOMU

Fulton installs first city-owned electric vehicle charging station

FULTON— Fulton installed its first city-owned and operated electric vehicle charging station, the city announced Thursday. The station will serve as a trial to research the area's needs, the city said. Charger company, Blink Charging, is partnered with the station. The station is located across the Callaway County Chamber...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking

JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Ashanti Terrell Roberson, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office. The sentence is an upward variance from the federal sentencing guidelines, the office said.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Driver extricated from overturned vehicle near MU campus

COLUMBIA - A man was extricated from his vehicle after it crashed and overturned in Columbia Thursday night. MU police, Columbia police and Columbia fire responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and University Avenue. The driver was traveling westbound on University and lost...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Ronald McDonald House sells old property ahead of relocation

COLUMBIA − The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri has transferred ownership of 3501 Lansing Avenue to the St. Raymond’s Society, the organization announced Wednesday. Funds from the sale of the House are being used to build a new Ronald McDonald House at 1110 South College Avenue, at...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU power plant celebrates 100 years of operation

COLUMBIA - MU's campus power source has reached a major milestone, 100 years of operation. The combined cooling heat and power plant (CCHP) started producing power on Jan. 3, 1923. Located on the corner of Stewart Road and Fifth Street, the plant powers almost 240 buildings on campus with its...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Conspiracy to commit murder charge dropped against Lake-area realtor

CAMDEN COUNTY - Charges against a Lake of the Ozarks realtor accused of hiring a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law have been dropped, according to Springfield-based television station KY3 News. Leigh Ann Bauman was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. KY3 reports Bauman's attorneys confirmed the Camden County prosecutor...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

No injuries after shots fired at Columbia apartment complex on Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA - Officers with the Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the Columbia Square Town Homes Apartments on Claudell Lane Thursday. CPD officers set up crime scene tape at the apartments around 7:42 Thursday evening. According to CPD Sgt. Mark Fitzgerald, multiple shots were fired in the apartment...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New Columbia ALDI store to open next week

COLUMBIA − ALDI is welcoming customers to celebrate the opening of its newest location at 101 Conley Road on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program, according to a news release.
COLUMBIA, MO

