Washington State

iheart.com

Here's The Best Restaurant For Pasta In Arizona

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though. Stacker compiled a list of each state's best restaurant for pasta. The website states, "To determine the best restaurant...
ARIZONA STATE
107.3 KFFM

10 Most Expensive Central WA Hotels to Stay For Valentine’s Day 2023

❤️ Let's kick off these plans for a Weekend of Love in 2023!. The holiday of romantic love is coming up and will be here before you know it. It’s time to make those Valentine’s Day 2023 plans for a romantic getaway. When you’re looking to spend these special moments together, it can sometimes feel good to pamper yourself and your loved one. Spend a little bit more on that hotel room, flowers, candy, and dinner!
WASHINGTON STATE
greatnorthwestwine.com

Allen Shoup leaves long shadow across Washington wine industry

The late Allen Shoup, a man of élan and prescience worthy of an autobiography, was too modest for that. While mine is a life with few regrets, his passing on Nov. 7, 2022 at age 79 meant I missed the opportunity to help share his remarkable story in long form with many chapters. I wanted it to be a book about him in his words. I couldn’t believe one hadn’t been written.
WASHINGTON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Windermere owner wins REALTOR of the Year award

HOOD RIVER — Kim Salvesen, owner of Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge, Inc., has been honored as the 2022 REALTOR of the Year by the Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS (MCAR), a professional real estate association that serves six counties in Oregon and Washington within the Mid-Columbia region. The MCAR REALTOR of the Year award is given annually to an individual who stands above the crowd in making the communities and association a better place through service and leadership.
OREGON STATE
thurstontalk.com

Winter Storm Watching on the Washington Coast at Kalaloch Lodge

Winters in the Pacific Northwest bring rain, fog, wind and large ocean swells to the Washington Coast. Take a front row seat by booking a weekend getaway at the Kalaloch Lodge, located in the Olympic National Park. Make sure to reserve a Bluff Cabin with the option of a wood fireplace! The small kitchen and breakfast nook overlooking the ocean will create a memorable winter vacation. Whether you stay indoors or adventure out to some of the local natural attractions, the west end of the Olympic Peninsula provides breathtaking beauty that’s a perfect backdrop for winter storm watching on the Washington Coast.
WASHINGTON STATE
beachconnection.net

20 to 30-Foot Waves on Washington / Oregon Coast: Wind and Surf Advisories

(Newport, Oregon) – A rather forceful offshore storm is bringing a variety of warnings and advisories to parts of the Oregon coast and upper Washington coast, as wave height offshore will be producing large breakers well over 20 feet on Thursday. (Photo of Boiler Bay near Depoe Bay, courtesy Amy Kathleen Williams / Oregon King Tides)
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA

Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

