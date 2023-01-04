Read full article on original website
2022 Coast Weekend Photo Contest winners
Timing was essential for winners of this year’s Coast Weekend Photo Contest, chosen from more than 120 entries and voted on by readers. A portrait of Astoria resident John Wedell, captured as lights flickered on in the transition between day and night, was voted the People’s Choice Award winner — while first, second and third place winners captured fleeting moments of wildlife and weather along the coast’s waterways.
Six Historic Inns of the Oregon Coast With a Strong Time Travel Vibe
(Oregon Coast) – Time travel is possible on the Oregon coast. Well, not the kind found in LOST, Time Tunnel or Star Trek IV (and who has a Klingon vessel lying around anyway?) However, some places to stay the night out here do indeed feel like you're stepping back into another temporal existence. There are even fervent followers of such places, traveling the country looking for the old Americana of the “motor lodge” and its powerful nostalgia. (Above: Whistling Winds Motel in Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Cat show set for Seaside
SEASIDE — The Seaside Civic & Convention Center will host a cat show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. This event is sponsored by Emerald Cat Club, based in Vancouver, Washington, in partnership with Seattle Cat Club. Events will include an allbreed championship, premiership, kitten show and veteran cat show.
Hoffman Center unveils annual community show
MANZANITA — Artists from Clatsop and Tillamook counties will be featured at Hoffman Center for the Arts’ annual community show, set to open with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. This exhibit will focus on interpretations of the color scarlet, including a variety of painting, collage,...
Acting class offered by Ten Fifteen Theater
ASTORIA — Karen Bain, a play director who has led many productions on the North Coast, will offer a seven-week acting course beginning Saturday. Regular classes will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, focusing on scene work and other acting techniques. The course will culminate in an afternoon of performances for family and friends.
Woodland Man Dies After Being Recovered in Columbia River on New Year’s Day
A 62-year-old Woodland man has been declared dead after being rescued from the Columbia River on New Year’s Day during a kayaking fishing accident. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Troy Brightbill told The Daily News that Michael Larson, 62, of Woodland, has died after he was discovered by first responders holding onto a piling about 700 feet from the shore of Austin Point in Woodland.
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
Polar Plunge: Cape Lookout State Park 1/1/23 – Photos & Video by Don Backman
A New Year Day tradition – plunge into the cold Pacific Ocean to start the year … the weather was a balmy 45 degrees and sunny at Cape Lookout State Park as dozens gathered to take the plunge. The event was sponsored by the Tillamook County Family YMCA, Oregon State Parks and the Netarts-Oceanside Fire & Rescue.
Residential fire claims one life in Columbia County, officials looking for cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, along with the Columbia County Sheriff, responded to a residential fire. Arriving crews found heavy fire coming from a trailer. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with...
Cowlitz County Man Appealing Conviction After Being Found Guilty of Shooting a Shih Tzu
A Longview man is appealing his December animal cruelty conviction for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the face while it was tied up in the front yard. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend five days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Arrest Two People in Alleged Sunday Shooting
Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies arrested two suspects in connection to an alleged drive-by shooting at a Woodland beach on New Year Day. No one was wounded. Authorities announced on Facebook on Tuesday that suspects in a truck fired on three beachgoers with a rifle. The suspects were later identified as 20-year-old Ben Cresap of Woodland and 20-year-old Travis Kowalski of Battle Ground.
