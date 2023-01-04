ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Man Pleads Not Guilty in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot

By City News Service
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

LANCASTER (CNS) - A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale last fall pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a pair of murder charges.

Carlos Francogonzalez is charged in the Oct. 27 attack on Kenneth and McKenna Evans in the store's parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West.

The charges include an allegation that he used a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The suspect -- subsequently identified by the District Attorney's Office as Francogonzalez -- asked 54-year-old Kenneth Evans for assistance regarding his vehicle, during which an argument allegedly ensued that "led to a physical fight and ultimately the stabbing of both victims," according to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

McKenna Evans, 22, died at the scene and her father died at a hospital, according to the sheriff's department.

Francogonzalez -- who turned 36 that day -- was taken into custody that afternoon and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

