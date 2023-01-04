Read full article on original website
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Samsung debuts new Micro LED TVs at CES 2023
Samsung is bringing out the big guns for CES 2023, announcing new sizes for its top-of-the-line Micro LED televisions that should make them a bit more affordable for consumers, though still nowhere near the price of your average set. Micro LED combines the best aspects of OLED TVs with the...
CES 2023's Biggest Highlights: Sony's Car, 3D Laptops and Shape Shifting Screens
The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is on. CES 2023 is where the biggest tech companies demo their biggest products of 2023 -- there's a lot of hype, a lot of noise and a lot of dazzling new tech. We're live on the CES show floor trying it all, sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot.
CES 2023 | Elegant ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED officially announced with a 2.8K display, a Core i9-13900H, and a next-gen Nvidia GPU
Adding to its growing suite of Zenbook laptops, ASUS has revealed the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) at CES 2023. The notebook packs the latest components from Intel and Nvidia in addition to a beautiful display. Starting with the design, the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is undoubtedly a “Zenbook” with...
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Hisense launches next-gen ULED and Laser TVs at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES is all about displays and Smart TVs. While Samsung and LG have already showcased their new lineup of TVs and monitors, Hisense today unveiled its next generation of ULED and Laser TVs at CES 2023. With the new generation of ULED TVs, Hisense is expanding mini LED technology throughout the entire ULED lineup. In addition to the new ULED and Laser TVs, Hisense has also showcased UX TV, which is based on ULED X, the next generation of ULED technology.
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs
LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
CES 2023 Live Blog: Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL and Nvidia's Biggest Reveals
Get all the details from Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements and you can check out the highlights in our must-see roundup.
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed
CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
How the Vive XR Elite can do high-end VR in a half-pound headset
The Vive XR Elite has one seriously cool party trick. Debuted at CES 2023, the latest headset from HTC is its first attempt at combining a high-end VR headset with AR technology. But more than that, within seconds, it can convert from a strapped-on headset to its much lighter glasses form. Just remove the battery cradle that straps to the back of your head, and you’re left with a pair of lightweight XR glasses that weighs just 0.53 pounds.
LG's new soundbars are designed to look and sound great with its OLED TVs
If you're buying a new LG TV, one of the brand's new soundbars could be its perfect partner in crime...
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
The new ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops look like absolute stunners
Gamers, ready your wallets — Asus has just announced two new ROG Zephyrus laptops during CES 2023, and they’re both likely to quickly climb the ranks of the best gaming laptops you’ll be able to buy in 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and M16 are the two...
The Nintendo 3DS’ best (and weirdest) cult hit is coming to Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade is kicking off 2023 by adding three new titles in January. Most notable among them is Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, a mobile port of one of the Nintendo 3DS cult hits set to launch on January 20. The original Pocket Card Jockey, released in 2013 in Japan...
