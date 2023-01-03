Read full article on original website
Related
highlineschools.org
Highline High School Design Wins Outstanding Project Award
The new Highline High School design landed another award: Outstanding Project Award. The school design, by Bassetti Architects, is featured in the Fall 2022 Learning by Design magazine's Educational Facilities Design Awards. The magazine profile highlights the visioning process that included high school and district staff, students, community members and...
highlineschools.org
Apply Soon to Schools of Choice
Your neighborhood school offers challenging coursework with electives to your learning experience. In addition, Highline offers Choice Schools. Choice Schools offer a variety of alternative program options, each with their own specialized focus. There are seven choice high schools, three middle schools and one elementary. Each school provides you with unique opportunities to develop skills and explore interests in the environment that’s right for you. Explore an interest in-depth or tap into a new way of learning.
Comments / 0