Post Register
Hearing for UI murders suspect will take place at 10:30 a.m. MST today
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — On Tuesday, the suspect of the University of Idaho murders told a judge that he wouldn't fight extradition to Idaho. The following morning, Bryan Kohberger flew to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges. Today, the initial appearance hearing in State v. Kohberger will take...
KHQ Right Now
Plane carrying Moscow murders suspect lands in Pullman
A plane carrying Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger landed in Pullman Thursday evening. Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail later that evening.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger held without bond in student slayings amid chilling new details
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was accused of breaking into a house adjacent to the University of Idaho and stabbing four young people to death in November.
KING-5
Kohberger’s DNA found on knife sheath in University of Idaho killings: Court documents
SEATTLE — Investigators reportedly found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to track down the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November. According to the documents that were unsealed Thursday, investigators found a knife sheath, with "Ka-Bar" 'USMC" and the United...
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
koze.com
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new mugshot revealed
University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's newest booking photo became available Wednesday evening after he entered the Latah County jail.
KXLY
Court order prohibits police from sharing further information on Moscow murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are no longer allowed to share information on the University of Idaho student murders case due to a nondissemination order. Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued the court order on Tuesday. This means all investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
KULR8
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, will soon be transported to Idaho
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and will soon arrive in Idaho. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the...
Idaho murders: Judge issues gag order blocking officials, defense from discussing case against Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Judge Megan Marshall has issued a gag order in the ambush murders of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their sleep in November.
Former AG analyzes legal complications with alleged Idaho slayer extradition
As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released. In a press release sent...
KREM
Defense, prosecution experts weigh in on high-profile cases, Moscow murder suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — John Henry Browne knows highly publicized cases. "Nobody in their right mind in the 70s and 80s would think Ted Bundy might be innocent," the seasoned defense attorney says of one of his past cases. He defended the convicted serial killer, but that was long before...
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
fox29.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murder suspect to appear in court
28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court Jan. 3. According to a statement from Monroe County Chief Public Defender James LaBar, Kohberger plans to waive extradition.
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
Authorities say the man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police. The post Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
