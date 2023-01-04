ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Post Register

Hearing for UI murders suspect will take place at 10:30 a.m. MST today

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — On Tuesday, the suspect of the University of Idaho murders told a judge that he wouldn't fight extradition to Idaho. The following morning, Bryan Kohberger flew to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges. Today, the initial appearance hearing in State v. Kohberger will take...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murder suspect to appear in court

28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court Jan. 3. According to a statement from Monroe County Chief Public Defender James LaBar, Kohberger plans to waive extradition.
MOSCOW, ID

