Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Related
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
Cincinnati's owner praised the Bills and Bengals for coming together amid horrific circumstances.
When Bills’ Dion Dawkins knew something was ‘really, really wrong’ with Damar Hamlin
In what is believed to be the first public comments on Damar Hamlin by a Bills teammate, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins appeared on CNN and relived the horrifying moment the safety collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team’s game against the Bengals on Monday night. Speaking to Wolf Blitzer, Dawkins recalled the moment he knew something was wrong with Hamlin, who took a big hit while tackling Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins, collapsed and had to have CPR performed on him for several minutes in a frightening scene that ended with the game being postponed. “You...
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Monday Night Football Decision
Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills turned into a horrific moment for the NFL and sporting world as a whole. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After being resuscitated on the field, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital where he was intubated.
Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth
In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Bills provide update on Damar Hamlin, safety remains in critical condition after night in intensive care
The Buffalo Bills said Tuesday that second-year safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending the night in the UC Medical Center's intensive care unit.
wonderwall.com
The player Damar Hamlin tackled before his cardiac arrest reacts, more stars speak out as the Buffalo Bills safety remains hospitalized: Tom Brady, Ciara, Dwyane Wade, Bret Michaels and more
On Jan. 2, 2023, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field in front of millions of viewers seconds after he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, leaving NFL players and fans supporting both teams in shock — and many in tears. His team soon confirmed that he'd suffered a cardiac arrest. After Damar was taken from the field by ambulance after medical personnel performed CPR and restored his heartbeat, he was rushed to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Jan. 3.
Look: Roger Goodell's Memo To NFL Teams Has Leaked
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati. Just over an hour later, the NFL announced the game would be suspended until further notice. In a statement to NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he postponed the game and that the league is in contact with both teams about what to do going forward.
Video of Joe Burrow Warming Up After Damar Hamlin Collapse Sparks Debate
A clip of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throwing a football after Damar Hamlin collapsed has led to some saying that players were told to warm up
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude
Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.
Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
gamblingnews.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
Sarah Taylor, Bengals HC Zac Taylor's wife, starts Damar Hamlin campaign involving 40 Cincinnati grade schools
According to ESPN's Ben Baby, the campaign began at Cardinal Pacelli, the Catholic school where the Taylors' four children attend. The school's principal, Terri Cento, discussed the efforts with ESPN. "The city of Cincinnati really does rally around problems and things that happen, and this is just one example of...
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
Breaking: University Of Cincinnati Hospital Provides New Updates On Damar Hamlin
A doctor at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center has just provided an update on Damar Hamlin's condition. Dr. Timothy Pritts notes that, as of this morning, Hamlin's "neurological condition and function is intact." Though there still appears to be progress needed, Pritts and other doctors ...
thecomeback.com
NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin
Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
Comments / 0