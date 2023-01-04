ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

When Bills’ Dion Dawkins knew something was ‘really, really wrong’ with Damar Hamlin

In what is believed to be the first public comments on Damar Hamlin by a Bills teammate, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins appeared on CNN and relived the horrifying moment the safety collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team’s game against the Bengals on Monday night. Speaking to Wolf Blitzer, Dawkins recalled the moment he knew something was wrong with Hamlin, who took a big hit while tackling Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins, collapsed and had to have CPR performed on him for several minutes in a frightening scene that ended with the game being postponed. “You...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Monday Night Football Decision

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills turned into a horrific moment for the NFL and sporting world as a whole. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After being resuscitated on the field, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital where he was intubated.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wonderwall.com

The player Damar Hamlin tackled before his cardiac arrest reacts, more stars speak out as the Buffalo Bills safety remains hospitalized: Tom Brady, Ciara, Dwyane Wade, Bret Michaels and more

On Jan. 2, 2023, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field in front of millions of viewers seconds after he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, leaving NFL players and fans supporting both teams in shock — and many in tears. His team soon confirmed that he'd suffered a cardiac arrest. After Damar was taken from the field by ambulance after medical personnel performed CPR and restored his heartbeat, he was rushed to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Jan. 3.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Roger Goodell's Memo To NFL Teams Has Leaked

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati. Just over an hour later, the NFL announced the game would be suspended until further notice. In a statement to NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he postponed the game and that the league is in contact with both teams about what to do going forward.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin

Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy