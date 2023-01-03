Read full article on original website
Mississippi Press
Traffic nightmare: Sewer main break will close busy Ocean Springs road for two months
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs school superintendent Bonita Coleman has already announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, but this wasn’t quite the kind of going away present she needed. Thanks to an engineering team accidentally breaking a force sewer main, Hanshaw Road...
WLOX
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
New rules in Downtown Mobile: LoDa ArtWalk guidelines, weekend parking on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile Alliance has announced parking changes to Dauphin Street for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., you will no longer be allowed to park your car between Conception and Jackson Streets. This is an effort to ease traffic backups in the area. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Several shots fired into vehicles and homes in Baldwin County cities
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County deputies are trying to solve a string of shots fired calls in Daphne and Bay Minette. There were four different crimes with someone shooting up cars and homes. It happened late last month, and investigators need help finding whoever this is, so they can...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75). Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic. MHP Trooper Cal Robertson says tow trucks are currently on the way to remove damaged vehicles. An alert sent out by MDOT says the delay should end by 4:15 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
ALDOT to close Alabama 217 to replace bridge
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing Alabama 217 (Lott Road) near milepost 22 to begin a project to replace the bridge over Big Creek southwest of Citronelle. ALDOT said the $3.68 million project was expected to begin Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The work will...
WALA-TV FOX10
Despite challenges, crawfish season expected to start soon across the area
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search for crawfish could be a long one. At least for another few weeks as places struggle for ample supply of the popular mudbugs. J.J. Saurage with DIP Seafood says he’s not concerned. “I’ve seen it start in January and I’ve seen it start...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Portion of U.S. 98 that was closed is now open
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - All lanes of U.S. 98 at Vacu-Maid Drive in Mobile County are closed due to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at around 12:17 p.m. today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The lanes will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD’s victim services unit offers trauma healing in the wake of violent events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a week since the mass shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police department’s Victim Services unit held an event to connect people, shaken up by what happened, with mental health resources. “We’ve had a couple of calls of...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
Drive-by shooting victim drives himself to hospital, suspect arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly drove up next a car and began shooting at another man he knew driving near Grelot Road, according to a release from the MPD. Jonathan Triolet, 19, was arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police […]
Man riding bicycle hit by car, police looking for driver: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a person who is accused of hitting a bicyclist with his car early Tuesday morning. Officials said their officers were called to Halls Mill Road and La Paloma Street around 1 a.m., Tuesday for a person who was hit by […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
utv44.com
Wilmer woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Saraland death of tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Elizabeth Bolling Sprinkle, 59, of Wilmer, has been indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Jonathan Neesmith. Neesmith, a tow truck driver, was on the shoulder of I-65 in Saraland attempting to load a disabled...
Baldwin County man killed in head-on collision Sunday morning
A Baldwin County man died early Sunday morning in a head-on collision near Robertsdale, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, the crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 28-year-old Kenneth Harold Sirmon of Loxley was critically injured when the 2008 BMW 528i he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Elijah Scott Langer, 22, also of Loxley.
Mobile Police searching for woman, allegedly hit 2 with her car on New Year’s Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who they said used her car to hit two other women “intentionally” on New Year’s Day, according to a release from the MPD. Jamichal Michell Hall, 20, has active warrants for second-degree assault and third-degree assault. Police said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Fire-Rescue Department held a special ceremony Thursday as it put its new fire engine into service. The new truck was dedicated with a push-in ceremony, a long tradition of the fire service. The community came together to help welcome Engine-1 to the Semmes FRD...
WALA-TV FOX10
Tons of sun for our Saturday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Looking fantastic for us on this Saturday. The skies will be clear and blue, the temperatures will be comfortable, and there won’t be any rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. Sunday morning starts in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘She doesn’t deserve this’: Downtown shooting victim recovering after gunshot breaks leg
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Hallman and his friends were some of the thousands of people celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile. Hallman says they were walking down dauphin street for the Third Eye Blind concert when they started hearing gunshots. “Whenever they heard it, they thought it...
Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
