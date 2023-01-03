ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLOX

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75). Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic. MHP Trooper Cal Robertson says tow trucks are currently on the way to remove damaged vehicles. An alert sent out by MDOT says the delay should end by 4:15 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

ALDOT to close Alabama 217 to replace bridge

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing Alabama 217 (Lott Road) near milepost 22 to begin a project to replace the bridge over Big Creek southwest of Citronelle. ALDOT said the $3.68 million project was expected to begin Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The work will...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Portion of U.S. 98 that was closed is now open

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - All lanes of U.S. 98 at Vacu-Maid Drive in Mobile County are closed due to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at around 12:17 p.m. today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The lanes will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Baldwin County man killed in head-on collision Sunday morning

A Baldwin County man died early Sunday morning in a head-on collision near Robertsdale, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, the crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 28-year-old Kenneth Harold Sirmon of Loxley was critically injured when the 2008 BMW 528i he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Elijah Scott Langer, 22, also of Loxley.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Fire-Rescue Department held a special ceremony Thursday as it put its new fire engine into service. The new truck was dedicated with a push-in ceremony, a long tradition of the fire service. The community came together to help welcome Engine-1 to the Semmes FRD...
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tons of sun for our Saturday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Looking fantastic for us on this Saturday. The skies will be clear and blue, the temperatures will be comfortable, and there won’t be any rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. Sunday morning starts in the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL

