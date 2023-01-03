Read full article on original website
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren't the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no...
“Unfortunately, we don’t know much at this stage and are still early in the game,” Lai explains.
WPMI
Man stranded for 7 nights at Florida airport makes it home with help of stranger
HOLLAND, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man is finally home after repeated flight cancellations and delays left him sleeping on the floor of Florida's Orlando International Airport for the last week. Harold Tibbe owes his homecoming to another family from Holland, people he'd never met until they heard his...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Announces Plans for SunRail Station Near Epic Universe
Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced their plans to finance, construct, and operate a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center, very near the site of Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe park. Through the creation of the new Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District, Universal Orlando Resort will...
Florida is home to so many springs. Residents and visitors alike love to explore the calming waters and lush green scenery. There are many to choose from in the Sunshine State, but none are quite as unique as Devil's Den,...
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Where will Orlando’s next SunRail station be built?
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Plans are in the works to bring a SunRail station to the Orange County Convention Center. Officials discussed the big plans to connect Orlando further during Thursday’s public transportation meeting. FDOT said the commuter rail station would connect to the Orlando International Airport. If...
Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently Closing
Location will be demolished and redeveloped for student housing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BizJournals.com, and Google.com.
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holidays have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of things to do around Central Florida this weekend. Here are the top 9 events in the area this weekend. Three Kings Celebration at SeaWorld. The Three Kings Celebration at...
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I'm always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
Filipino fast-food chain to expand its Florida footprint
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Filipino-based fast-food restaurant Jollibee is spreading its wings in the Sunshine State, opening its first Orlando location soon at 11891 E. Colonial Drive. The brand has three other restaurants across the state in Jacksonville, Pembroke Pines and Pinellas Park.
WESH
Sole survivor in Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 still in intensive care
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since a deadly fire erupted at a warehouse in Orange County where fireworks were stored. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four of them died. Lindsey Tallafuss, 24, is the sole surviving victim of the fire. “Lindsey is...
Rain and storm chances go up Thursday as front moves through Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A front moving through Thursday will bring scattered rain and storms to parts of Central Florida. Our area will have a 40% chance of showers and storms Thursday morning and early afternoon. The high temperature in Orlando should be around 77 degrees in the afternoon. Things...
orangeobserver.com
New Publix opens in Dr. Phillips area
A new Publix Super Market is now available in the Dr. Phillips area. The 48,387-square-foot store, which opened December 2022, is located at Town Center at O-Town West. In a statement, Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring said the organization is "excited" to bring another location to Orlando customers. “We...
fox35orlando.com
Family asking for prayers as top Orlando water polo athlete fights cancer
ORLANDO, Fla - The family of Doctor Phillips High School assistant water polo coach Evan Staton is asking for prayers as the 25-year-old has been transported to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Orlando Regional Medical Center amid his fight against cancer. Staton was airlifted from Dr. Phillips Hospital to...
mynews13.com
New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
lacademie.com
13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023
It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cold front arrives bringing beautiful weekend weather to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 71 degrees | Rain: None. No weather concerns this weekend. It's gorgeous, sun-filled skies with comfy temps. Northerly breezes will be a bit more prominent closer to the coastal locations. Beautiful weekend ahead with highs in the 70s and lows...
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
