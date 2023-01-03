ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Where will Orlando’s next SunRail station be built?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Plans are in the works to bring a SunRail station to the Orange County Convention Center. Officials discussed the big plans to connect Orlando further during Thursday’s public transportation meeting. FDOT said the commuter rail station would connect to the Orlando International Airport. If...
ORLANDO, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently Closing

Location will be demolished and redeveloped for student housing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BizJournals.com, and Google.com.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Filipino fast-food chain to expand its Florida footprint

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Filipino-based fast-food restaurant Jollibee is spreading its wings in the Sunshine State, opening its first Orlando location soon at 11891 E. Colonial Drive. The brand has three other restaurants across the state in Jacksonville, Pembroke Pines and Pinellas Park.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

New Publix opens in Dr. Phillips area

A new Publix Super Market is now available in the Dr. Phillips area. The 48,387-square-foot store, which opened December 2022, is located at Town Center at O-Town West. In a statement, Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring said the organization is "excited" to bring another location to Orlando customers. “We...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Family asking for prayers as top Orlando water polo athlete fights cancer

ORLANDO, Fla - The family of Doctor Phillips High School assistant water polo coach Evan Staton is asking for prayers as the 25-year-old has been transported to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Orlando Regional Medical Center amid his fight against cancer. Staton was airlifted from Dr. Phillips Hospital to...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend

Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
WINTER GARDEN, FL

