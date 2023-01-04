WWE NXT REPORT: NXT HAS A LOT OF WOMEN ON THE ROSTER, BRON AND WALLER, PRETTY DEADLY ARE PRETTY PEEVED, BOOKER HEELS THE NEW DAY, AND MORE

Isn't it stupid to announce there might be an Iron Man match if Bryan Danielson can win these matches? The PPV is months from now. How are we supposed to care?. Well, I'd much rather have AEW announce something now in an attempt to build Danielson's run to gain his title match knowing what the end result could be. One, it means we'd have a main event theoretically in place well in advance when recent AEW shows haven't had that luxury. Two, it gives fans a chance to get behind Danielson as part of a story that plays out over several weeks. I am fine with all of that personally. If your sports team is trying to make it to the playoffs, are you bored knowing that they'll get there if they keep winning? I don't think so. I see this as similar.

