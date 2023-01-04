WWE NXT REPORT: NXT HAS A LOT OF WOMEN ON THE ROSTER, BRON AND WALLER, PRETTY DEADLY ARE PRETTY PEEVED, BOOKER HEELS THE NEW DAY, AND MORE

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
Yardbarker
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Says That Seth Rollins ‘Reached His Limit’ After WWE RAW
Austin Theory was down in the dumps for the past few months, as he struggled to secure a win, but things have certainly turned out for the better for the young star. He also had a banger of a match with Seth Rollins this week on RAW with the WWE United States Title on the line, and he even beat Rollins. Now it seems Theory decided to gloat about the win.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network with the series back to live broadcasts:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: 20 YEARS OF BENJAMIN
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Dana Brooke wishes everyone a happy new year. She says her goal is to show up and show out. This is going to be her year. Nikki Cross says it is going to be hers this year. She walks up to the camera and laughs maniacally.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Moved To Alumni Section On WWE Website
Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw the seismic debut of Mercedes Moné in NJPW, seemingly shattering any chance of her near-term WWE return. Moné also tweeted a series of thank you's to top WWE officials, signifying the end of her time with the company for the foreseeable future. Solidifying that, WWE has officially moved the former Sasha Banks to the alumni section of their website, making her departure from the promotion seem even more real.
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCER UPDATE
Booker T announced that the NXT Announcer job, which was supposed to only run through December, is now his full time job. He said he doesn't know where that leaves Wade Barrett. #BREAKING - Booker T to Stay on NXT Commentary for the Forseeable Future" on YouTube. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TO DEBUT IN RHODE ISLAND, BATTLE OF THE BELTS VI CONFIRMED & MORE
AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts has missed the last several weeks of TV as his mother has been quite ill. We wish all the best to The Roberts family. Former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz worked tonight's AEW taping in Seattle, Washington, wrestling The Kingdom on AEW Dark - Elevation.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FINALLY CONFIRMS SASHA BANKS DEPARTURE
WWE has quietly shifted Sasha Banks to the Alumni section of their official website. Naomi is still listed on the regular roster. Thanks to Carlos Colon Jr. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST DETAILS ON WWE'S RETURN TO NYC, ARIANNA GRACE, BRON BREAKKER AND MORE
Talents being locally advertised for the 2/13 WWE Monday Night Raw at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY are Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and Matt Riddle. No matches have yet been announced locally for the event. The 3/12 WWE return to Madison Square Garden...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW REVOLUTION PPV MAIN EVENT, SARAYA'S PARTNER REVEALED?, PRODUCTION NOTE AND MORE
Tonight's Dynamite taping is the first official event being overseen by AEW Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer Michael Mansury. The main event of the 2023 AEW Revolution PPV in San Francisco, CA on 3/25 will be AEW Champion MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60 minute Iron Man match. The storyline is that should Danielson win every one of his matches on Dynamite through 2/1, he gets his match with that stipulation.
tjrwrestling.net
Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls WWE NXT “Absolute Garbage”
The WWE NXT brand is not something that former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. is a fan of since he recently called it “absolute garbage.”. Freddie Prinze Jr. is most known for being a successful Hollywood actor, but he’s also a lifelong pro wrestling fan that also worked for WWE.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW'S IRON MAN PPV MAIN EVENT, HOGAN VS. BRAVO, GOING FROM MAIN EVENT TO OPENER IN THE GARDEN, NWA BACK ON YOUTUBE AND MORE
Isn't it stupid to announce there might be an Iron Man match if Bryan Danielson can win these matches? The PPV is months from now. How are we supposed to care?. Well, I'd much rather have AEW announce something now in an attempt to build Danielson's run to gain his title match knowing what the end result could be. One, it means we'd have a main event theoretically in place well in advance when recent AEW shows haven't had that luxury. Two, it gives fans a chance to get behind Danielson as part of a story that plays out over several weeks. I am fine with all of that personally. If your sports team is trying to make it to the playoffs, are you bored knowing that they'll get there if they keep winning? I don't think so. I see this as similar.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW SAMI SHOULD BREAK FROM THE BLOODLINE, SETH-CODY, PRICHARD IN WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Should WWE have pushed Jeff Jarrett to be a top star in 1999? I don’t know about getting the belt, but I think Jeff had this heat about him that could’ve gotten fans to want to pay to see Stone Cold or the Rock beat the crap out of him on a PPV like No Mercy. Did WWE leave money on the table by not elevating Double J to that level?
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW I WOULD USE THE ROCK IF WWE CAN GET HIM, TONY KHAN’S BOOKING, THE RUMBLE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Hypothetical situation: Tony Khan realizes his booking isn't good (I know, unlikely) and decides he needs someone to right the creative ship. Who should he hire? Me personally, I would go with Raven. Every shoot interview I watch when some wrestler is asked about Raven, the person always says he has a great mind for the business. Also, Raven's guest booker shoot interviews are really good too. And I think he's cleaned up his act outside the ring.
