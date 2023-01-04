Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
richlandsource.com
Pleasant claims close encounter of the winning kind over Galion
A tight-knit tilt turned in Pleasant's direction just enough to squeeze past Galion 68-64 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 5. Last season, Pleasant and Galion squared off with February 11, 2022 at Galion High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln
Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense
Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Malvern comes up short in matchup with Canton Central Catholic
Malvern was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Canton Central Catholic prevailed 69-56 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Malvern and Canton Central Catholic squared off with January 8, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Canton McKinley
Uniontown Green topped Canton McKinley 43-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Green faced off on January 27, 2021 at Uniontown Green High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare
Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville
Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Highland barely beats Centerburg
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Highland nipped Centerburg 46-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Centerburg and Highland faced off on January 23, 2021 at Highland High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Concord John Glenn shuts off the power on Coshocton
New Concord John Glenn left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Coshocton 58-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. In recent action on December 21, New Concord John Glenn faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Coshocton took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 21 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington
Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor
No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Malvern
A sigh of relief filled the air in Zanesville Maysville's locker room after a trying 58-50 test with Malvern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Malvern started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Zanesville Maysville at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg secures a win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Strasburg prevailed over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57-45 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 30, Strasburg faced off against Fredericktown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood...
richlandsource.com
Euclid delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Mayfield
Euclid walked the high-wire before edging Mayfield 75-71 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 29, Mayfield faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Euclid took on Maple Heights on December 22 at Maple Heights High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Garrettsville Garfield paints near-perfect picture in win over Warren Champion
Garrettsville Garfield's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Warren Champion 63-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Warren Champion squared off with January 28, 2022 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights controls the action and East Cleveland Shaw
Cleveland Heights rolled past East Cleveland Shaw for a comfortable 67-2 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. The last time Cleveland Heights and East Cleveland Shaw played in a 43-36 game on February 2, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Comments / 0