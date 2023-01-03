Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep swimming: Local teams return from lengthy break between meets
A three-week break between meets didn't prevent several local high school swimmers from putting together solid performances in their second-to-last duals before the Region 11 Championships. Ridgeline, Green Canyon and Logan all hosted Region 11 duals on Thursday. All six programs from the region will be in action next week,...
Herald-Journal
Hospital gets new art, courtesy of John Cook
Whether you know it or not, if you live in the Bear Lake valley there’s a good chance you’ve seen the work of John Cook. Cook painted most of the murals within the Oregon Trail Center when it opened in the late 1990s, and in 2018 added the mural inside the Montpelier library. Most recently, he’s begun decorating the walls of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital.
Cache County shaken by swarm of dozen minor earthquakes while entering 2023
The new year is kicking off with a rumble in Cache County. Since New Year's Day, more than one dozen earthquakes have hit the area.
ksl.com
Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake
NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts — January 4, 2023
With the new fallen snow over the Christmas break from school, it was a surprise to me to see out my front room window a boy about 12 years old scale on foot up the plowed snow hill in the church parking lot toting his plastic sled, sit down and slide down the small hill of snow. He picked up his sled, walked across the parking lot to the other taller hill of piled up snow, and repeated the process. He spent about a half hour sledding. It was fun for me to watch him as I thought of his joy of finding a place close to home without having his parents take him to the mountains to go sledding. He could do it in his own back yard!
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: KPST takes to the air
Editorial Note: Part 304 of a series of further developments that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Citizen, 1948; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho) Franklin County residents enjoyed the broadcasts from KVNU in Logan, KSEI out of Pocatello, and even KLO from Ogden. Some performers from Franklin...
Herald-Journal
Prep wrestling: Region 11 girls hold first duals
The first full week back from the holiday break is a busy one for the Region 11 girls and boys wrestling programs. Nearly every one of the local teams will compete in a dual and a two-day tournament this week, and the action started Tuesday for all of Region 11 girls programs. Mountain Crest traveled to Smithfield and squared off against Sky View, while Green Canyon hosted Ridgeline and Bear River. Additionally, the Logan boys and girls traveled to Syracuse and competed against the 6A Titans.
Herald-Journal
Ward, James Spencer
J. Spencer Ward, 82, of Hyrum, died on January 4, 2023 in Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on on Monday, January 9th at 12 pm in the Hyrum North Stake Center, 245 Apple drive. There will be a viewing held on Sunday from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary and at the church from 10:30 - 11:30 am. www.allenmortuaries.com.
kvnutalk
New 100-home subdivision approved for west side of Logan – Cache Valley Daily
Recently, the Logan City Planning Commission approved a new neighborhood ideally-suited for first-time homeowners. The lots for the new Rivergate Subdivision, which was recently annexed into the city along 600 South between approximately 1500 West and 1900 West, will vary between .14 and .27 acres. One hundred and nine homes...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 66-Bed Pheasant Run in Clinton, Utah
CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Pheasant Run, a memory care community in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Built in 2015, the facility consists of 45 units and 66 beds across approximately 32,862 square feet, on three acres...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls basketball: Ridgeline hands Bountiful its first loss
MILLVILLE — In the battle of two of the last three unbeaten girls basketball teams in the entire state, it was the Riverhawks that soared to a victory Friday night. Ridgeline hosted 5A Bountiful and used a big second quarter to get in front. The Riverhawks stayed there the rest of the way, maintaining at least a five-point lead in the second half on their way to a 50-43 win against the Redhawks.
Herald-Journal
Out of Our Past — January 4, 2023
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Greystone Arranges $22.5M Refinancing for TREEO South Ogden in Utah
OGDEN, Utah — Greystone has arranged a $22.5 million loan to refinance debt on TREEO South Ogden, a seniors housing community in Ogden, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Tyler Armstrong, managing director at Greystone, placed the bank loan for Leisure Care, which owns the 143-unit independent...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Mustangs finish strong against Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — Back-to-back loses by pin had the Mustangs reeling just a little bit, but a big win by Bridger Thalman helped the visitors get back on track. Thalman prevailed in pinning fashion and his next six teammates followed suit as Mountain Crest coasted to a 59-16 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys wrestling dual in front of a large and raucous Thursday evening crowd.
Herald-Journal
Prep basketball: West Side, Logan, Ridgeline boys prevail
The first game of the new year was a memorable one for the Pirates, much to the delight of head coach Tyler Brown. West Side sparkled defensively and came from behind to blow out Firth by a 47-27 scoreline in a non-district boys basketball game on Wednesday night in Dayton. In the process, the Pirates exacted a measure of revenge against the Cougars, won on their home court for the first time this season and snapped a four-game losing streak.
ABC 4
Woman allegedly steals car from Bountiful gym, police ask public for info
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a car from a local gym. Police say the woman, along with a man she was reportedly with, took a set of keys from a locker on Dec. 15. The woman allegedly used the keys to find the car and drive away with it. According to Bountiful PD, the woman drove the car to Wendover, nearly two hours away.
Herald-Journal
Ranzenberger, Jay Martin
Ranzenberger Jay Martin Ranzenberger 87 Providence, Utah passed away January 3, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com .
usustatesman.com
Logan City School District enacts policy on religious and political symbols in classrooms
On Dec. 13, the Logan City School District board voted in a 3-2 motion to enact a policy that would support Utah code 53G-10-202 so any classroom materials “do not display materials that endorse, promote, or disparage a particular political, personal, religious, denominational, sectarian, agnostic, or atheist belief or viewpoint.”
KSLTV
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
Comments / 0