Cincinnati scores a final win in one-sided AAC rivalry with Wichita State basketball
In their final trip to Koch Arena before departing for the Big 12 this summer, the Cincinnati Bearcats had their way with the Shockers.
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Multiple Four-Star Offensive Talents
Cincinnati's brand-new staff is eyeing some top-tier talent on the trail.
WLTX.com
Josh Stepp hired by Cincinnati to coach wide receivers
Josh Stepp's coaching career will now take him to the Big 12 Conference. Stepp has been hired by new Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield to as the new wide receivers coach for the Bearcats. Stepp worked under Satterfield for one season at Louisville and Satterfield is bringing Stepp with him to Cincinnati which is competing in the Big 12 Conference starting this fall.
chatsports.com
Track and Field Announces Indoor and Outdoor Schedules
CINCINNATI - Xavier track and field announced its indoor and outdoor schedules on Friday afternoon. The Musketeers open the indoor season on Jan. 13-14 at the Louisville Classic. INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD. Jan. 13-14 - Louisville Classic - Louisville, Ky. Jan. 21 - MSJ Invite - Cincinnati, Ohio. Jan. 27-28...
Doctor treating Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin a University of Dayton graduate
DAYTON — Dr. William A. Knight IV, MD, a University of Dayton graduate, is one of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Knight graduated class of 1999 from University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology, a spokesperson for...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps To $940 Million
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rose to $940 million after no tickets were sold, matching all six numbers on Tuesday (January 3rd). 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and 18 were drawn Tuesday. Tuesday’s jackpot was $785...
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
dayton.com
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
WLWT 5
Hamilton elementary students 'BILLieve' in kindness, connect with children in Buffalo
HAMILTON, Ohio — Inside Hamilton's Ridgeway Elementary School on Friday, fourth-graders in Regan Clardy's classroom stood and read letters written from the heart. "When you feel scared, hold on to somebody. When you feel sad, hug somebody," one student said. Another student said, "Things will get better soon." The...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
Fast Casual
Bonchon opens Ohio location on New Year's Eve
Bonchon, which serves hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, opened Dec. 31 in Mason, Ohio, at 8467 S. Mason Montgomery Road, under the direction of franchise owners Max Liu and Hong Zhong Zhong. "The southwestern Ohio community now gets to be a part of the Crunch Out Loud movement that has been...
Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Cincinnati Rep's Liquor Bill, Approves Unlimited Police Firearms in Mobs
From a new soap box derby designation to new elevator laws, here's what DeWine's approved so far in 2023.
WKRC
Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
insideradio.com
WRRM Cincinnati PD/Midday Host Brian Demay Loses Battle With Cancer.
Brian Demay, PD and midday host at Cumulus Media AC “Warm 98.5” WRRM Cincinnati, has passed away after a short battle with cancer. Demay was diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma, which he only disclosed to listeners recently. “This is a post I hoped never to write,...
Joe Deters reflects on legacy, cases that still haunt him
For a generation of Hamilton County residents, prosecutor Joe Deters was the face of law and order. After 25 years, Deters stepped down from the job Friday.
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
Alicia Reece Becomes Hamilton County Commission President for 2023
“The transformation of this commission to what you see here today is historic," said commissioner Denise Driehaus.
Fox 19
Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
