Josh Stepp hired by Cincinnati to coach wide receivers

Josh Stepp's coaching career will now take him to the Big 12 Conference. Stepp has been hired by new Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield to as the new wide receivers coach for the Bearcats. Stepp worked under Satterfield for one season at Louisville and Satterfield is bringing Stepp with him to Cincinnati which is competing in the Big 12 Conference starting this fall.
Track and Field Announces Indoor and Outdoor Schedules

CINCINNATI - Xavier track and field announced its indoor and outdoor schedules on Friday afternoon. The Musketeers open the indoor season on Jan. 13-14 at the Louisville Classic. INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD. Jan. 13-14 - Louisville Classic - Louisville, Ky. Jan. 21 - MSJ Invite - Cincinnati, Ohio. Jan. 27-28...
Cincinnati: Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps To $940 Million

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rose to $940 million after no tickets were sold, matching all six numbers on Tuesday (January 3rd). 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and 18 were drawn Tuesday. Tuesday’s jackpot was $785...
Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
Bonchon opens Ohio location on New Year's Eve

Bonchon, which serves hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, opened Dec. 31 in Mason, Ohio, at 8467 S. Mason Montgomery Road, under the direction of franchise owners Max Liu and Hong Zhong Zhong. "The southwestern Ohio community now gets to be a part of the Crunch Out Loud movement that has been...
Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
