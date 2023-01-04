Josh Stepp's coaching career will now take him to the Big 12 Conference. Stepp has been hired by new Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield to as the new wide receivers coach for the Bearcats. Stepp worked under Satterfield for one season at Louisville and Satterfield is bringing Stepp with him to Cincinnati which is competing in the Big 12 Conference starting this fall.

