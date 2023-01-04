Read full article on original website
‘Flags Up’ Trio Loses One of Their Own
The ‘Flags Up’ men are still continuing their work of daily caring for the American flags posted all along Moapa Valley Boulevard. They are out every morning straightening the flags, repairing any wind damage and sometimes just replacing flags too damaged to continue. But the crew is missing one of its founding members and the loss is deeply felt.
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
Best of Mesquite ballots due
The January issue of Mesquite Monthly contains the Best of Mesquite ballot, that is due by the end of the month. You can drop the ballot off at the UPS Store or Checks N Mail. They are due by Jan. 31. The Mesquite Monthly Best of Mesquite is the only...
Community Calendar, January 4-5
Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for. stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their. caregivers. Call 702-507-4080. Kids Artsy Craft: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your. inner artist at...
Small Family Farm in Moapa Meets High Demand
The Mesquite Community Farmers Market held in December was a big hit. A huge turnout of local residents came to the event seeking farm-fresh produce. At the very center of the event was Kirsten and Alex Pope, owners of Ika Greens, a family-owned farm operation in Moapa. The Popes were truly the rock stars of the market.
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, December 28
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for December 28.
Mesquite police detective arrested for DUI while in patrol car, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Mesquite Police Department detective was arrested and charged with driving under the influence while in a patrol car on Nov. 13, authorities said Monday. Detective Gustavo Garcia, 35, was seen swerving between lanes near mile marker 68 on Highway 93 at about 9 p.m....
Nevada man, woman accused of mail theft face dozens of new felony charges after further investigation
A man and woman who were arrested earlier this month on charges related to mail theft are now facing new felony charges after further investigation.
