Mesquite, NV

‘Flags Up’ Trio Loses One of Their Own

The ‘Flags Up’ men are still continuing their work of daily caring for the American flags posted all along Moapa Valley Boulevard. They are out every morning straightening the flags, repairing any wind damage and sometimes just replacing flags too damaged to continue. But the crew is missing one of its founding members and the loss is deeply felt.
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
Best of Mesquite ballots due

The January issue of Mesquite Monthly contains the Best of Mesquite ballot, that is due by the end of the month. You can drop the ballot off at the UPS Store or Checks N Mail. They are due by Jan. 31. The Mesquite Monthly Best of Mesquite is the only...
MESQUITE, NV
Community Calendar, January 4-5

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for. stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their. caregivers. Call 702-507-4080. Kids Artsy Craft: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your. inner artist at...
MESQUITE, NV
Small Family Farm in Moapa Meets High Demand

The Mesquite Community Farmers Market held in December was a big hit. A huge turnout of local residents came to the event seeking farm-fresh produce. At the very center of the event was Kirsten and Alex Pope, owners of Ika Greens, a family-owned farm operation in Moapa. The Popes were truly the rock stars of the market.
MESQUITE, NV

