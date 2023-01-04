ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?

Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
