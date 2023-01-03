Read full article on original website
goseawolves.com
Women prep for Saturday test at UAF
UAA PROBABLE STARTERS (2022-23 stats) G—Nicole Pinckney, 5-5, Sr. (5.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 3.8/1 AT ratio) G—Jahnna Hajdukovich, 5-8, Sr. (10.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.3 spg, .356 3FG) G—Jazzpher Evans, 5-6, So. (9.3 apg, 2.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.6 spg, .415 FG) F—Vishe'...
goseawolves.com
Maine scores win with late goal
ORONO, MAINE – Alaska Anchorage and Maine played 59:40 of scoreless hockey before Thomas Freel scored to give the Black Bears a 1-0 win. Freel fired a wrist shot past the glove of Joey Lamoreaux for his second goal of the season. Lamoreaux finished with 40 saves for UAA.
goseawolves.com
Stav paces Seawolves in classic races
HOUGHTON, MICH. – Astrid Stav finished 18th and Sigurd Roenning was 27th to lead the University of Alaska Anchorage in the 20-kilometer classic races at the US Cross Country Skiing National Championships Friday. Stav was the top finisher for the Seawolf women finishing in a time of 1:03:24. Tuva...
