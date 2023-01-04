ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wkdzradio.com

Downed Trees Reported From Early Morning Severe Storms

Emergency Management is reporting trees and limbs down as the result of a round of severe weather that moved through western Kentucky Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency officials reported trees down blocking a portion of Pyle Lane. There was also a report of a tree down blocking the road near the intersection of Coxmill Road and Woodmont Drive.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
103GBF

NWS Warns Strong Storms & Tornadoes Possible Overnight Jan 2-3, 2023

I remember when I was in high school a tornado ripped through Owensboro on January 1st. It was an incredibly isolated incident but it seems like these winter tornadoes seem to be getting more and more frequent. Maybe we just didn't have access to the technology and media outlets we do today to let us know about all the warnings and threats.
OWENSBORO, KY
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
whopam.com

Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday

The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
KFVS12

Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers planning to use Interstate 57 in Williamson County may need to find an alternate route next week. Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54 beginning Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
MARION, IL
WLWT 5

A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Normal high temperature for January expected Thursday

A cut-off low continues to spin over the Upper Midwest, bringing clouds and mild temperatures to our area. As the winds come in from the west, temperatures will hold in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees from after midnight into early Thursday morning. The low will eventually shift east by Thursday afternoon and evening. That should allow for clouds to clear from northern Missouri. Temperatures will likely climb near 40 degrees by the afternoon, nearly matching our normal high for this time of year. After that, we’ll see a brief warmup Friday with highs generally in the middle to upper 40s before our next storm system arrives. This one has a chance of bringing a wintry mix or a rain/snow mix to the area very late Friday into the first half of Saturday. Models currently differ on the track of the storm system and how cold it gets, which will determine what our primary precipitation type will be. This early on, I would expect minor accumulations from rain and snow, and little to no ice accumulation. The track will change over the next few days, so make sure to check back with the Storm Track 5 weather team for an updated look at the weekend forecast!
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department

Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Frozen pipe damage keeps Marshall County schools closed til Monday

Water damage from frozen pipes in five Marshall County schools will further delay the return to classes until Monday. In an update on Tuesday, the school system said that there is still work to be completed and that schools would be closed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Teachers and staff will report as usual on those days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy