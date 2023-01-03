Paul Smith’s College Students and Faculty Embark on Research Trip to Nepal to Study Forestry and Natural Resources Conservation Practices

Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.

CHESTERTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO