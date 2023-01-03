Paul Smith’s College Students and Faculty Embark on Research Trip to Nepal to Study Forestry and Natural Resources Conservation Practices

Read full article on original website
paulsmiths.edu
Paul Smith’s College Student Athletes Named to USA Nordic Combined Roster at Upcoming Winter World University Games
Park City, Utah –USA Nordic has announced its team for the 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid, NY and it includes two Paul Smith’s College athletes. Aidan Ripp and Timothy Ziegler will represent the United States in the Nordic Combined event, which is a combination of ski jumping and classic cross-country disciplines.
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
WKTV
Three winter weekend events to be held at Camp Santanoni
TOWN OF NEWCOMB, N.Y. -- Three Winter Weekend events will be held this year at Camp Santanoni, located in the town of Newcomb in the Adirondacks. Each event is hosted by the DEC and the Friends of Camp Santanoni. Visitors are invited to enjoy some outdoor winter activities and access to the preserved, historical buildings on site.
Ellenburg Depot hiker collapses on High Peaks trail
A hiker from Ellenburg Depot who collapsed on Johns Brook Trail was carried out by Rangers Monday afternoon and is expected to be okay.
mychamplainvalley.com
Saranac Lake Civic Center renovations near completion
The Saranac Lake Civic Center has been home to countless hockey games, community ice skating events, and middle school dances. Now it’s set to hold the FISU World University Games curling events in just two weeks. Renovations are finally getting the finishing touches as the project wraps up just...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
mynbc5.com
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman competes on Jeopardy!
ESSEX, Vt. — A Vermont woman came close to winning big on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!. Claire Theoret, a high school registrar at Burlington High School and an Essex resident, lost by less than $1,500 on the latest episode of the popular quiz show, with competitor Lloyd Sy of Rockford, Illinois becoming the new champion.
Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it
The number of registered medical cannabis users has dwindled since 2018. Advocates are trying to reform the system to ensure its survival. Read the story on VTDigger here: Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it.
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake man arrested for making threatening phone calls
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he made a series of threatening phone calls. New York State Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Lavallee in Harrietstown for a "possible terroristic threat" after investigators said he made numerous calls to the New York State dispatch call center on Dec. 27, in which he threatened to shoot people if they stepped onto his property.
wwnytv.com
National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s the potential icing in our forecast. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of the north country. In St. Lawrence County, the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. The NWS says freezing rain and sleet could leave...
WCAX
‘Innocent coincidence’ led to Vt. trooper’s suspension, lawyer says
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper has been suspended with pay while detectives conduct a criminal investigation into missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from the temporary evidence storage room at the Williston barracks. Detectives are investigating possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant
Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
