Read full article on original website
Related
United Furniture lenders reveal chaos surrounding 2,700 overnight layoffs
Lenders to United Furniture Industries claimed in court filings they were blindsided by the company’s pre-Thanksgiving move to abruptly fire its 2,700 employees in the middle of the night — revealing for the first time a bizarre sequence of events that triggered the surprise bloodbath. The Nov. 21 layoffs — in which workers learned they were losing their jobs through a late-night blast of email and text messages — took place just hours after the Mississippi-based company allegedly demanded “substantial capital immediately” from its lender Wells Fargo, signaling that it couldn’t continue operations without the cash, creditors claimed in a court...
greatdaysoutdoors.com
Raw Land Loan Rates 2023
First South Farm Credit (FSFC) has been financing rural land since 1916. Since it was founded over 100 years ago, FSFC now has grown to over 40 branches with 9,000 members and serves the “Deep South” in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. They offer great raw land loans and competitive land loan interest rates.
Major law offices in Alabama, South Carolina merge to form national firm
Two major Southern law firms are merging into one firm that will have offices on both coasts and more than 550 attorneys. The attorneys leading both Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and South Carolina-based Nexsen Pruet said their similar philosophies and a trend toward companies wanting to deal with bigger law firms led them to combine.
The 10 Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month
South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Alabama has 2 of the nation’s hottest lake front real estate markets
Two of the hottest lake front real estate markets in the country can be found in Alabama. That’s according to Hoover-based Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, which has released its 2023 “Hot Lakes” Top Ten list. Lake Martin was fifth, while...
mageenews.com
Ag Commissioner Gipson Announces Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Ag Commissioner Gipson Announces Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work: General Contractor work
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- General contractors and their teams do construction work on homes and other buildings. WTVA got to speak with Contractor Junior Cummings and his team as they worked on an updating project for the sanctuary of Salem Christian Church. Workers were cutting boards, removing old parts, and...
Bird flu killed millions: Eggs now cost nearly 50% more
Grocery costs are up, but it’s eggs that are raising eyebrows. Egg prices in general have jumped 49% in a year with some shoppers paying upwards of $5 a dozen. And latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show Grade A large eggs went from an average of $1.72 in November 2021 to $3.59 in November 2022.
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
desotocountynews.com
The healthcare crisis in Mississippi
Note: The following is an opinion column provided by the Mississippi State Medical Association. It only reflects the opinion of the MSMA. The lack of access to healthcare for many Mississippians is currently a crisis, not a new crisis, but one that has been fermenting – and is getting worse. As hospitals close across Mississippi, access to life-saving medical care becomes a real threat to all Mississippians. While the debates rage on as to why our hospitals are closing, the immediate crisis progressively engulfs us.
Program aims to help Mississippians on SNAP benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. The program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to help residents with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers […]
WLBT
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A $4 million lottery ticket has been sold in Mississippi - the largest in Mississippi Lottery history. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the Mega Millions ticket was sold in Byram. The $1 million prize skyrocketed to $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1...
Amber McLaughlin becomes first transgender person executed in US as protesters gather in Missouri
A group of anti-death penalty protesters gathered Tuesday in Kansas City ahead of the execution of Amber McLaughlin at a prison in eastern Missouri. They held signs reading: Missouri kills in your name. Who would Jesus execute? Say no to the death penalty. McLaughlin was executed after Republican Gov. Mike...
Police: Suspects tried to cash thousands of dollars in fake Mississippi credit union checks
Police are investigating after suspects attempted to cash thousands of dollars in fake checks displaying a Mississippi credit union’s name. Officials with Vicks Wood Federal Credit Union in Vicksburg contacted police on the morning of Dec. 30 in reference to the fraudulent checks. The complainant stated someone had made...
Mississippi sees another spike in COVID-19 cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has once again experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 5,778 new coronavirus cases were reported between December 27, 2022, and January 2, 2023. MSDH has been reporting COVID-19 cases weekly. Fifteen new deaths were also reported. There were also 149 COVID-19 […]
Advocate
New Year, New Chance to Save Mississippi Trans Youth
Queer Mississippians have remained resilient through another year of watching their livelihood be up for debate around the country. There have been wins on the federal level with the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, a bipartisan measure protecting same sex marriages. There have been atrocities such as the mass murder at Club Q in Colorado Springs and a steadily increasing number of threats against hospitals providing gender affirming care. Each year I become more aware of how much queerness is holding celebration and grief in the same breath. Mark Hughes describes in his work Queer Ageing how navigating stressful life events like coming out or witnessing discrimination at a young age creates a ‘crisis competence’ that allows queer people to better tolerate future tragedy. As we consider what the future for queer Mississippians will look like in 2023, one thing stands out.
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
FBI spending to top $3 billion at Redstone Arsenal
Funding for ongoing construction at the FBI campus on Redstone Arsenal has now exceeded $3 billion. As part of the $1.7 billion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last month, $652 million was allocated for FBI construction at the Army post in Huntsville, according to a press release last month from former Sen. Richard Shelby, who retired this week.
Congress, teddy-bear surprise, gone country: Down in Alabama
A lot of people in Alabama, and the South, like to play up their country side a bit. Even if the closest they’ve come to a farm is their grad-school roommate’s little organic flower bed. It’s common to see occasional camo in Avondale and pickup trucks double-parked in...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4