Tennessee State

CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
hcplive.com

Damar Hamlin and the Commonality of Cardiac Arrest Emergencies

A Mayo Clinic cardiologist discusses the national variability in CPR and AED access, and the actions that saved Hamlin's life during Monday Night Football. Early into this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, second-year Bills player Damar Hamlin, 24 years old, collapsed on the field after completing a tackle.
MINNESOTA STATE
hcplive.com

Adopting Greater CPR Strategies After Damar Hamlin

Michael J. Ackerman, MD, PhD, discusses the simplicity and availability of education around CPR and defibrillator use, and the role of clinicians in raising public health preparedness. Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football during this week, suffering a...
wearebuffalo.net

Open Letter To Anybody Who Doesn’t Know CPR: You Should

At a New Year’s Eve party, someone asked me if I knew CPR, and I shamefully said “No, I don’t.”. The person I was speaking to told me how important it is to know how to administer CPR. “I saved three people with CPR,” the person told me. “I say that because it shows how important it is.”
CINCINNATI, OH

