Mary E. Pieschl, 98, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at River Hills Village in Keokuk. Mary was born on May 4, 1924, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Anna (Heine) Pieschl. She was a lifelong resident of Keokuk and was employed at the Iowa Department of Human Services for thirty-five years. Mary was a member of the Church of All Saints in Keokuk and was very proud to be an Associate of the Notre Dame School Sisters in the St. Louis Province. She had a way of making people feel special, and loved walking and visiting with others. She was also an avid traveler, with her trips taking her throughout the world.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO