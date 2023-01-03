Read full article on original website
Jasper Chamber Home Expo seeking vendors
The 18th annual Jasper Chamber of Commerce Home Expo is designed to showcase the products and services of the businesses in the Jasper and Dubois County area to those attending to let them know of the businesses that exist right here in Dubois County (and some from out of the area).
Pro-life organization to open help center in Jasper
A local organization dedicated to helping expectant mothers who are in crisis will be opening a walk-in center in Jasper. Matrix Lifeline has operated in the county since 1980 with the goal to lower abortions by providing needed services to expectant mothers in a non-judgemental, completely confidential and supportive way.
Courthouse Square work underway again
After a brief pause for the holiday season, construction has resumed on the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. A progress meeting was held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, with representatives of Ragle Construction, Rundell Ernstberger Associates, Dubois County, and the City of Jasper. Here is the summary of the...
Dubois County undergoing post-election audit
Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock and the Dubois County Election Board will hold a post-election audit at the Jasper Train Depot, 201 Mill St., Jasper, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 8 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to attend. Dubois County Clerk Amy L. Kippenbrock volunteered Dubois County...
Christmas light recycling thru January 13
Dubois County Solid Waste District reminds residents that they can recycle strands of old Christmas lights at the Jasper Rural King store during regular hours through Saturday, January 13, 2023. Cardboard barrels are provided at the entry to the store and inside the SWMD Process Center. After barrels are removed,...
