Washington State

WIBW

Topeka High basketball split double header

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas had some high school hoops being played where Topeka High boys and girls spilt the double header with Blue Valley Northwest. Topeka High (G) def. Blue Valley Northweest, 56-36. Blue Valley Northwest def. Blue Valley Northwest, 88-40.
TOPEKA, KS
Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

Lindenwood (Mo.) 67, UALR 62

LINDENWOOD (MO.) (7-9) Burrell 1-4 2-2 4, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell 3-11 2-3 9, Childs 7-14 8-8 23, Tracey 0-2 1-2 1, Cole 8-10 0-1 21, Trimble 0-2 0-0 0, Lemovou 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-47 13-16 67. UALR (5-11) Beljan 5-7 1-2 11, Gardner...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard: Jan. 3-7, 2023

Welcome to 2023, officially. The boys' high school basketball season cranks back up again this week. There are 4 tournaments in the state this weekend. A handful of conference, cross-quadrant and interclass games are on the schedule, plus some teams playing out-of-state opponents. If you see a game missing, please...
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice dominates, sweeps past Fairbury

BEATRICE - Beatrice boys and girls basketball each added one more tick in the win column on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange and Orangemen hosted Fairbury at the O-Zone and each knocked off the Jeffs. The Lady Orange rolled to a 56-19 victory over Fairbury, picking up their seventh win...
BEATRICE, NE

