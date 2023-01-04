Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metropolitan Community College coach suspended for alleged altercation with player
A Metropolitan Community College coach has been suspended amid an investigation after a player filed a police report alleging physical abuse.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
1350kman.com
Cats See Another Defensive Player Enter Transfer Portal
With Saturday’s Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama marking the end of the season for Kansas State, another player has placed his name in the transfer portal. 6-foot-4 senior defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones is seeking a school to transfer to for his final year of eligibility. The Grandview, MO, native appeared in only eight games in his time in Manhattan to date, registering four tackles.
WIBW
Water main break closes portion of Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a Topeka street is closed as water is restored to the area following a water main break. The City of Topeka says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that a water main break has closed southbound Adams St. between 37th and 38th. Officials noted that...
Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again
Elmarko Jackson is a player I’ve had the benefit of seeing multiple times in recent months. My belief in Jackson’s talent and potential is well-documented at this point, but admittedly his start to his first season in the prep ranks wasn’t seamless as he seemed to be over-thinking and not playing in total attack mode, as I detailed after the National Prep Showcase in November.
How will Kansas State Wildcats replace star running back Deuce Vaughn next season?
Chris Klieman will likely turn to these running backs as Kansas State looks to replace Deuce Vaughn next season.
Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
Work on Docking Building in Topeka to close downtown street for the rest of 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that construction company Hutton will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest […]
Kansas Lottery announces holiday millionaire raffle numbers
The Kansas Lottery has announced its holiday millionaire raffle numbers.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health announces first baby of 2023
Newman Regional Health has its first baby of the year. Jaycion Tyrell Brooks Williams came into this world shortly after 8 am Tuesday. Williams was 7 pounds, 10.2 ounces and 20 inches long at birth. Williams’ parents are Alyssa Brooks and Vontrez Williams. Newman Regional Health delivered 348 babies...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia’s Koby Le heading to National Combine
Emporia High School sophomore Koby Le will be competing at the National Combine at the All-American Bowl this week at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Le earned an invitation after performing well at the Football University (FBU) Top Gun Showcase in Naples, Fla. in July.
WIBW
Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Topeka location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A drive-through coffee chain will open a new location in the Capital City - its third in Kansas. Dutch Bros Coffee tells 13 NEWS it hopes to open its new location in Topeka by April 2023. It said this may be its only location in Topeka, however, a location in Lawrence may open in the near future as well.
1 dead in early Monday morning 2-vehicle crash in Lawrence
One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lawrence, Kansas.
Minor injuries reported in two vehicle crash on McCall Rd. on Wed. morning
MANHATTAN - Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4th, Riley County Police Department was dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of McCall Road and Carlson Street, near Champion Sportswear and Menards. Upon arrival, officers found a white Ford Explorer and a white Jeep Compass had been involved...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re hungry for some home local breakfast head on to downtown Manhattan to The Chef. The Chef reopened in 2008 after being closed for a couple of decades as they wanted to make it a friendly spot to come and enjoy some homemade breakfast.
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
Man hospitalized following Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was taken to a Topeka hospital Monday morning following a shooting in East Topeka. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue on the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to […]
WIBW
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
Comments / 0