KTLO
Thursday basketball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams at Annie Camp
Basketball makes up the local Thursday schedule and includes three of Mountain Home’s junior high teams in Jonesboro for a meeting with Annie Camp. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 5 followed by both freshman contests. Elsewhere on the junior high level, Yellville-Summit travels to Berryville,...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Cowboys return to action with loss against St. Mary’s Academy
After the holiday break, the Abilene Cowboys returned to basketball action at home on Tuesday evening and lost to the St. Mary’s Academy Crusaders 53-43. St. Mary’s Academy now 5-2 on the season is located in St. Mary’s, Kansas. They are a private Catholic school that is not a member of KSHSAA.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball results include Yellville-Summit senior reaching 1,000 points
A member of the Yellville-Summit High School girls’ basketball team reached a milestone on Tuesday. Kambree Gibson scored her 1,000th point as the Lady Panthers defeated Calico Rock 68-27. Yellville-Summit did not fare as well on the boys’ side. The Panthers ended up losing to Calico Rock 70-22.
WIBW
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emery Wolfe
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Emery Wolfe from Wamego High School. Emery runs Cross Country and Track and plays basketball for the Red Raiders. When he’s not running, he’s a part of fellowship of Christian leadership team, Cross...
Joplin Eagles Basketball prepares for the 2023 Kaminsky Classic
This week we gear up for another big tournament, the Joplin Eagles gets ready to host the 2023 Kaminsky Classic starting Thursday afternoon. The Joplin boys basketball team has had a two week break and their game on Thursday will be their first game back since Parkview. The Eagles come into the tournament with a […]
