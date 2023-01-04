ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Cowboys return to action with loss against St. Mary’s Academy

After the holiday break, the Abilene Cowboys returned to basketball action at home on Tuesday evening and lost to the St. Mary’s Academy Crusaders 53-43. St. Mary’s Academy now 5-2 on the season is located in St. Mary’s, Kansas. They are a private Catholic school that is not a member of KSHSAA.
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emery Wolfe

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Emery Wolfe from Wamego High School. Emery runs Cross Country and Track and plays basketball for the Red Raiders. When he’s not running, he’s a part of fellowship of Christian leadership team, Cross...
WAMEGO, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy