bulldawgillustrated.com

Kevin Butler’s Players of the Game: Georgia vs. Ohio State

Stetson Bennett – This Bulldog rises to the occasion no matter what the situation might be. Bennett‘s performance once again, adds to the legend of one of the greatest Bulldogs ever. In the hardest game of the year against the toughest competition in the semifinals Bennett was 23 of 34 for 398 yards with three TDs, while directing a comeback in the last two minutes of the game to propel Georgia to the national championship game against TCU. The great ones do it when they have to and Stetson produced in the fourth quarter, going 10 for 12 for 190 yards and two TDs in a performance that’ll go down in collegiate football history. There’s one more game to go. Stetson, just keep being yourself and mail home the national championship to the state of Georgia who will all be behind you.
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart: Georgia Bulldogs Not "Tricking" Max Duggan

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs have given up 850 passing yards in the last two games. That’s quite a difference from what we saw over the first 12 games of the season. Of course, it won’t get any easier on Monday night as they take on TCU Heisman Trophy finalist, Max Duggan. As good as CJ Stroud is, you could make the case that Duggan is even better.
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
New York Post

Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed

College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
