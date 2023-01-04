Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
5 questions with TCU beat writer: Why Horned Frogs have ‘punchers chance’ at beating Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has seen to it that Georgia move on from its historic and memorable 42-41 shootout win over Ohio State in a clash of college football titans last Saturday night. The Bulldogs’ fans will talk about that New Year’s Eve Peach Bowl victory for ages, as...
fox5atlanta.com
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Even at less than half-strength, the All-American ‘Dawgs stand tall in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There’s at least the curiosity about whether or not the All-American Bowl might be a little peeved at Kirby Smart and his back-to-back national championship-seeking Bulldogs. Just a little bit. The ‘Dawgs saw nine of their All-American signees named to the prestigious annual event. The...
dawgpost.com
SEC Shorts: Georgia Bulldogs Meet "Hope" Again - But they Don't Trust Her
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles, and our buddies at SEC Shorts have Georgia and its old fling “Hope” back together again...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Kevin Butler’s Players of the Game: Georgia vs. Ohio State
Stetson Bennett – This Bulldog rises to the occasion no matter what the situation might be. Bennett‘s performance once again, adds to the legend of one of the greatest Bulldogs ever. In the hardest game of the year against the toughest competition in the semifinals Bennett was 23 of 34 for 398 yards with three TDs, while directing a comeback in the last two minutes of the game to propel Georgia to the national championship game against TCU. The great ones do it when they have to and Stetson produced in the fourth quarter, going 10 for 12 for 190 yards and two TDs in a performance that’ll go down in collegiate football history. There’s one more game to go. Stetson, just keep being yourself and mail home the national championship to the state of Georgia who will all be behind you.
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart: Georgia Bulldogs Not "Tricking" Max Duggan
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs have given up 850 passing yards in the last two games. That’s quite a difference from what we saw over the first 12 games of the season. Of course, it won’t get any easier on Monday night as they take on TCU Heisman Trophy finalist, Max Duggan. As good as CJ Stroud is, you could make the case that Duggan is even better.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: TCU has ‘similarities’ to Georgia team culture, acknowledges defensive struggles
ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s takeaway on TCU is that the Horned Frogs belong in the national title game for much the same reason as his Georgia Bulldogs. “Their kids believe, they have a lot of similarities to our kids in terms of the culture created there,” Smart said on the Tuesday CFP Championship Game teleconference.
Fans Are Splurging on Tickets for the CFP Title Game
Seats to SoFi Stadium are going for over $1,000 as Georgia and TCU fans descend upon Los Angeles for the national championship.
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-TCU live updates, practice notes, injury news for 2023 National Championship game
Georgia football will take on TCU in the 2023 National Championship game. Below you can find live updates, practice notes and injury news for the game. Georgia enters the game with a 14-0 record, while TCU is 13-1. The game will be played on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. Georgia...
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett knows Georgia football offense must ‘clean things up and play better’ against TCU
Stetson Bennett knows Saturday night wasn’t his best performance. Despite throwing for a career-high 398 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown, the Georgia quarterback added he played bad football for about 30 minutes on Saturday as well. And he knows this offense, even after...
Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed
College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
dawgnation.com
TCU leading rusher Kendre Miller ‘questionable’ for National Championship Game against Georgia
One of TCU’s top offensive weapons may not be able to play against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 National Championship Game, as TCU head coach Sonny Dykes stated that running back Kendre Miller is questionable with a knee injury. Miller picked up the injury in TCU’s 51-45 win...
dawgnation.com
ESPN reporter shares Kirby Smart injury update on Georgia tight end Darnell Washington
ATLANTA — Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable to play in the CFP Championship Game after suffering a lower-body injury, per an ESPN report. ESPN field reporter Marty Smith, who was covering the game at the field level, spoke with Coach Kirby Smart and shared specifics on Monday night.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: What we’ve learned at the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game events
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Flying to the Disney footprint in late December and early January always brings flashbacks now. Never more so than this week. Especially right after leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium at close to 3 o’clock the morning of that 42-41 final in Atlanta. Who could sleep after...
College Football Playoff: How much are tickets to Georgia-TCU championship at SoFi Stadium?
INGLEWOOD, Ca. — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will look to repeat as college football national champion on Monday against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you are looking to make the trip out west, expect to pay a pretty penny for...
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
