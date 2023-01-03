Really is anybody surprised. I'm sure the trumpsters don't believe a word of it. just keep sending them money buy more nfts for that Ponzi scheme. Buy some Trumpster cryptocurrency I'm sure it's out there. Your cult leader needs you more than ever. Did he invite you all to his New Year's Eve party. Not one news agency covered it. 😂
now, the Manhattan District Attorney has Trump nailed for tax evasion. According to Pulitzer Prize winning lecturer David Cay Johnston, over the past six years Donald Trump used “fake businesses” to file 26 Schedule C’s to report huge expenses to artificially offset earnings on his other business, allowing Trump to turn $154 million of positive income, into $53 million in losses.
Trump had foreign bank accounts to keep from paying taxes in the Country he professes to love . very patriotic of him .
