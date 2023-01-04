Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
Logan Mayor Holly Daines explains circumstances behind city power surcharges – Cache Valley Daily
After members of the Logan Municipal Council approved appropriating more than $6.7 million in anticipated surcharge revenue to cover increased power expenses in the city’s Power & Light Department through March on Jan. 3, Logan Mayor Holly Daines explained the “perfect storm” of circumstances necessitating the need for those surcharges on city power bills (Image courtesy of Facebook).
kjzz.com
SLCPD officer arrested in Weber County, placed on administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was reportedly placed on administrative leave after being arrested by an officer with an outside agency. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed with 2News that their officer was pulled over Friday in...
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: KPST takes to the air
Editorial Note: Part 304 of a series of further developments that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Citizen, 1948; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho) Franklin County residents enjoyed the broadcasts from KVNU in Logan, KSEI out of Pocatello, and even KLO from Ogden. Some performers from Franklin...
kvnutalk
Clarkston man sent to prison after 13th DUI and other crimes – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 55-year-old Clarkston man with more than a dozen DUI convictions is headed to prison following his latest arrest. Stephen Craig Moreland was ordered to serve zero to five years after a judge said it was fortunate that he hadn’t killed himself. Moreland was sentenced Wednesday...
KSLTV
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
kslnewsradio.com
Off-duty SLC police officer arrested for DUI in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah — The Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed that one of their officers was arrested for DUI and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury. Thomas Edward Caygle, age 37, was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Police documents state...
usustatesman.com
Logan City School District enacts policy on religious and political symbols in classrooms
On Dec. 13, the Logan City School District board voted in a 3-2 motion to enact a policy that would support Utah code 53G-10-202 so any classroom materials “do not display materials that endorse, promote, or disparage a particular political, personal, religious, denominational, sectarian, agnostic, or atheist belief or viewpoint.”
Herald-Journal
Ward, James Spencer
J. Spencer Ward, 82, of Hyrum, died on January 4, 2023 in Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on on Monday, January 9th at 12 pm in the Hyrum North Stake Center, 245 Apple drive. There will be a viewing held on Sunday from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary and at the church from 10:30 - 11:30 am. www.allenmortuaries.com.
upr.org
Earthquakes recorded in Cache County in uncommon event
“Everyone can take this sequence of earthquakes as a reminder that we do need to be prepared,” said Susanne Jänecke. Susanne Jänecke studies earthquakes and faults and particularly the active faults in Cache Valley. She retired as professor in the Department of Geosciences at Utah State University this week, just a day before dozens of Cache County residents reported feeling several small or microearthquakes. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations has recorded at least 14 of them since Monday, all clustered northwest of the Logan airport. Jänecke said it is looking like what’s called a “swarm,” and although they are fairly uncommon, they have been recorded in the region before, there was one in Soda Springs, Idaho in 2017. But not in Cache Valley, until now.
kjzz.com
Students in Cache County School District forced to come back on holiday
MILLVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Given that the New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, January 2 was a federally observed holiday. That meant most schools remained closed for the last day of Christmas break on Monday, but one district was forced to open due to an apparent scheduling error.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police officer arrested in Weber County on alleged DUI after injury accident
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department has been arrested in Weber County after allegedly causing an accident with injury while under the influence of alcohol. Thomas Caygle, 37, was driving his truck and caused a minor accident...
KSLTV
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
Herald-Journal
Out of Our Past — January 4, 2023
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
kjzz.com
Small earthquake shakes Cache County residents, more than 40 reports
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A small earthquake was reportedly felt by some residents in northern Utah Monday morning. Representatives of the University of Utah Seismograph Stations said that the quake hit shortly after 6:30 a.m. just seven miles north of Logan. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude...
kvnutalk
New 100-home subdivision approved for west side of Logan – Cache Valley Daily
Recently, the Logan City Planning Commission approved a new neighborhood ideally-suited for first-time homeowners. The lots for the new Rivergate Subdivision, which was recently annexed into the city along 600 South between approximately 1500 West and 1900 West, will vary between .14 and .27 acres. One hundred and nine homes...
kjzz.com
More quakes rattle Cache County causing minor damage, frayed nerves
BENSON, Utah (KUTV) — Another minor earthquake, the latest in a series of quakes over the past few days, shook parts of Cache County Tuesday afternoon. “There’s been about ten small magnitude earthquakes,” said Brady Cox, a Utah State University engineering professor who is also an earthquake engineer. "The largest of those occurred this afternoon and it was about a magnitude 3.1.”
ksl.com
Clinton residents find fences knocked down after UDOT plows pass through
CLINTON — A few Clinton neighbors got an unfortunate New Year's surprise from the snowstorm after they said Utah Department of Transportation plows tried to clear the snow just outside their neighborhood. Residents in the area said they're used to noise from 2000 West, which is a very busy...
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
ksl.com
Layton man who shot ex-girlfriend's date says 'she's been my only problem'
FARMINGTON — Just before being sentenced to prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend's date, Aaron Gaitan said all of his prior convictions could be traced back to his ex. "So in my defense, I think she's been my only problem," the 37-year-old Layton man told a judge Tuesday at his sentencing hearing. "For years I've been trying to end it, and for some reason (I) just kept coming back and coming back, and I'm so sorry it had to lead all the way up to this in order for me to be free from her."
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts — January 4, 2023
With the new fallen snow over the Christmas break from school, it was a surprise to me to see out my front room window a boy about 12 years old scale on foot up the plowed snow hill in the church parking lot toting his plastic sled, sit down and slide down the small hill of snow. He picked up his sled, walked across the parking lot to the other taller hill of piled up snow, and repeated the process. He spent about a half hour sledding. It was fun for me to watch him as I thought of his joy of finding a place close to home without having his parents take him to the mountains to go sledding. He could do it in his own back yard!
