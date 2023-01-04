Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Strong winter storm arrives in Kern Wednesday night
A strong storm will arrive later tonight for Kern County. Valley winds near 45mph, with 85mph winds expected over the Grapevine by midnight. We will also see another round of rain move into the areas later this evening. Valley rain amounts between .25-.50″, with Mountain areas seeing around .75-1.00″.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: I fear for Bakersfield's children, families
Before I settled in Sacramento 24 years ago, I had moved from the beautiful Central Coast to, of all places, Bakersfield. The best thing about California is the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Bakersfield is actually the closest major city to the Sierras, a mere 20 miles from the wildflower-covered foothills. If that surprises you, it’s likely due to the polluted air obscuring the mountains from view, most of the year. The pollutants, including volatile organic compounds such as benzene and formaldehyde, along with particulate matter, aren’t just impeding the vista, they’re also known teratogens — compounds known to cause malformation of an embryo, during pregnancy.
Rose Parade float honoring Kern County organ donor wins top award
The 134th Rose Parade was held in Pasadena Monday, but it was the first time a floragraph of a Bakersfield native was represented.
goldrushcam.com
There Is A Slight Risk Of Excessive Rainfall In The Sierra Nevada Foothills And Kern County Mountains Thursday Into Thursday Night – Includes Mariposa And Madera County
January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall in the Sierra Nevada foothills and Kern County mountains Thursday into Thursday night, which could result in localized flooding. Rockslides and mudslides are possible in canyons and steep hillsides. Area Forecast...
Bakersfield, January 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Bakersfield. The Wasco High School soccer team will have a game with Highland High School on January 04, 2023, 18:00:00. The North High School soccer team will have a game with Centennial High School - Bakersfield on January 04, 2023, 18:00:00.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Kern River ‘restoration’ wells pumping but not to restore the river
An observant reader emailed SJV Water recently asking about a well he noticed near Calloway Drive that was pumping water into the brimful Cross Valley Canal just north of the dry Kern River “all summer long and beyond.”. He wondered if that was a well owned by the City...
Power outage affecting over 1,400 residents in Bakersfield
According to PG&E, the outage has hit an area around South Union Ave and Hughes Lane Street and between Ming Avenue and Planz Road.
One person is dead following an incident in Northwest Bakersfield
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 20500 block of Stockdale Highway after receiving reports of someone shooting at passing vehicles.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Highway 178 in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, California Highway Patrol received a call for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Highway 178 westbound just east of Union Avenue in the city of Bakersfield. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene when medical help arrived. CHP...
KGET 17
High Wind Warning in effect as rain storm arrives in Kern
Our next Atmospheric River fueled storm arrives today, with a chance of showers this morning, then clearing midday as the clouds are blow back by gusty and dangerous desert winds. A High Wind Warning is in effect for our mountain locations with a Wind Advisory for the Valley. We are...
Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
Highway 178 canyon roads closed due to rock slides
Multiple roads are closed Sunday morning due to weather and rock slides in the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Stop saying Bakersfield
During the vote for House speaker, I only wish they would have stopped saying Mac was from Bakersfield. We do not need any more negative publicity, which Mac seems to bring.20230105-bc-llpearse. — Mark Pearse, Bakersfield.
Expect rain Monday afternoon, freezing temperatures in mountain communities
Expect several significant rain events to kick off 2023, with measurable rainfall in the forecast as early as Monday afternoon. Bakersfield and surrounding areas have already seen nearly a half-inch of rainfall during this series of storms; that number will rise into the week ahead. Temperatures should hover around seasonal averages, with Bakersfield and the […]
Bakersfield residents hold out hope McCarthy can win speakership
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tuesday was a historic day in Washington, D.C., where for the first time in exactly a century, the vote for Speaker of the House was not a perfunctory first-ballot formality, but an extended battle between warring factions of the Republican Party. Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy, was a number of votes shy of […]
Power outage in East Bakersfield
A power outage is being reported in East Bakersfield, in an area along Fairfax Road. The outage is impacting 1,445 customers as well as traffic lights in the area.
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
Dangerous storm crashes down onto Kern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom called for all hands on deck in advance of this storm Wednesday declaring a state of emergency to mobilize emergency resources. The storm isn’t bringing just rain and wind. With it comes a warning. Stay home, don’t drive unless you absolutely have to. This storm is going to be a […]
Stockdale Hwy at Superior Road closed due to police activity
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol ask the community to avoid Stockdale Highway at Superior Road due to a heavy law enforcement presence, according to a social media post from the department. Traffic is closed in both directions for an unknown amount of time. Avoid the area is possible. A 17 News Photographer […]
Sister of fallen soldier from Bakersfield takes remains home after 55 years
The remains of a soldier are taking a trip 55 years after his death in Vietnam. 2nd Lt. George Merritt Wisham Jr died on Jan 4. Now, his sister returns to Bakersfield to take him home.
