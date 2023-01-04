ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

Strong winter storm arrives in Kern Wednesday night

A strong storm will arrive later tonight for Kern County. Valley winds near 45mph, with 85mph winds expected over the Grapevine by midnight. We will also see another round of rain move into the areas later this evening. Valley rain amounts between .25-.50″, with Mountain areas seeing around .75-1.00″.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: I fear for Bakersfield's children, families

Before I settled in Sacramento 24 years ago, I had moved from the beautiful Central Coast to, of all places, Bakersfield. The best thing about California is the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Bakersfield is actually the closest major city to the Sierras, a mere 20 miles from the wildflower-covered foothills. If that surprises you, it’s likely due to the polluted air obscuring the mountains from view, most of the year. The pollutants, including volatile organic compounds such as benzene and formaldehyde, along with particulate matter, aren’t just impeding the vista, they’re also known teratogens — compounds known to cause malformation of an embryo, during pregnancy.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

There Is A Slight Risk Of Excessive Rainfall In The Sierra Nevada Foothills And Kern County Mountains Thursday Into Thursday Night – Includes Mariposa And Madera County

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall in the Sierra Nevada foothills and Kern County mountains Thursday into Thursday night, which could result in localized flooding. Rockslides and mudslides are possible in canyons and steep hillsides. Area Forecast...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

High Wind Warning in effect as rain storm arrives in Kern

Our next Atmospheric River fueled storm arrives today, with a chance of showers this morning, then clearing midday as the clouds are blow back by gusty and dangerous desert winds. A High Wind Warning is in effect for our mountain locations with a Wind Advisory for the Valley. We are...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Stop saying Bakersfield

During the vote for House speaker, I only wish they would have stopped saying Mac was from Bakersfield. We do not need any more negative publicity, which Mac seems to bring.20230105-bc-llpearse. — Mark Pearse, Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Expect rain Monday afternoon, freezing temperatures in mountain communities

Expect several significant rain events to kick off 2023, with measurable rainfall in the forecast as early as Monday afternoon. Bakersfield and surrounding areas have already seen nearly a half-inch of rainfall during this series of storms; that number will rise into the week ahead. Temperatures should hover around seasonal averages, with Bakersfield and the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield residents hold out hope McCarthy can win speakership

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tuesday was a historic day in Washington, D.C., where for the first time in exactly a century, the vote for Speaker of the House was not a perfunctory first-ballot formality, but an extended battle between warring factions of the Republican Party.  Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy, was a number of votes shy of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dangerous storm crashes down onto Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom called for all hands on deck in advance of this storm Wednesday declaring a state of emergency to mobilize emergency resources. The storm isn’t bringing just rain and wind. With it comes a warning. Stay home, don’t drive unless you absolutely have to. This storm is going to be a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Stockdale Hwy at Superior Road closed due to police activity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol ask the community to avoid Stockdale Highway at Superior Road due to a heavy law enforcement presence, according to a social media post from the department. Traffic is closed in both directions for an unknown amount of time. Avoid the area is possible. A 17 News Photographer […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

