‘We’re Certainly Not Slowing Down’: General Catalyst’s Pedal-to-the-Metal Approach to Behavioral Health Investment

Read full article on original website
Related
bhbusiness.com
Acadia Healthcare, Summit BHC Name New CIOs
Acadia Healthcare names Laura Groschen to the C-suite. Laura Groschen is now the chief information officer for the largest pure-play behavioral health operator in the U.S. — Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC). Groschen will report to CEO Chris Hunter. Her role is to advance the company’s digital transformation,...
bhbusiness.com
Substance Use Disorder Executive Outlook: Plan for Economic Pressures, Regulatory Turmoil
In 2023, substance use disorder (SUD) executives forecast retaining and recruiting challenges, more modality flexibility, deeper adoption of data and value-based care and shifting regulatory frameworks. Behavioral Health Business reached out to top executives in the substance use disorder space to get their insights on two key questions — What...
bhbusiness.com
Companies Target Medicaid as First Frontier in DTx Reimbursement
The digital therapeutics (DTx) industry has historically faced hurdles when it comes to reimbursement, but Medicaid opportunities are now popping up. The bulk of DTx, evidence-based treatments delivered through software interventions to treat or manage a condition, focus on addressing behavioral health conditions. While the products have been on the market since 2017, reimbursement challenges have been a major barrier to getting them into the hands of patients.
Comments / 0