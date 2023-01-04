Read full article on original website
Related
Anita Pointer, Founding Member Of The Pointer Sisters, Dies At 74
She passed away at the age of 74, surrounded by family. Pointer was the last surviving original member of the award-winning Pointer Sisters trio. On December 31, Anita Pointer died. She was 74 years old when she passed away surrounded by family, according to her spokesman Roger Neal. Her rep also told TMZ her death followed a “somewhat lengthy and heroic battle with cancer.”
Steven J Rodetsky obituary 1932~2022
Steven J Rodetsky, 90, of Fairfield, passed away at his home after a long illness on Friday, December 30, 2022. Born January 11, 1932 in Rivesville, W.V., he was the son of the late Stephen P. and Antoinette (Solovieff) Rodetsky. Steve was predeceased by the love of his life, his...
Ann Mactaggart obituary
My friend Ann Mactaggart, who has died aged 86, spent a number of years working as an art and domestic science teacher before moving into the antiques business and then using her artistic skills to become an expert on harpsichord restoration. She was also a fine dressmaker, and wrote a book on the subject that was popular at home and abroad.
Freda K Weaner obituary 1924~2022
Freda K Weaner, age 98, of Aspers, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2022 at Spiritrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge, Chambersburg. She was born July 11, 1924 in Geurnsey, PA. Freda was the daughter of the late Francis L. and Eva C. (Lentz) Kane. She was a 1942...
Comments / 0