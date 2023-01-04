More Abortion Access, More State Spending Top Evers’ Priorities in Second Term

Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Record-High State Surplus Recorded in Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that for the third consecutive year, the state’s General Fund recorded a positive balance at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, increasing by nearly 300% from a positive balance of $1.2 billion at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year to a new record high of $4.6 billion at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system
By Erin McGroarty Wisconsin Watch When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public. Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She would eventually have her shoes...
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor
In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
milwaukeeindependent.com
New abortion law faces threat of veto by Governor Evers as Wisconsin GOP split over changing to ban
Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Governor Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the...
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
foodsafetynews.com
Wisconsin Farm Bureau changes sides on raw milk
Wisconsin is “America’s Dairyland” — the slogan has been on Wisconsin license plates for more than 75 years. The state tops the U.S. dairy industry worth $40.5 billion with its 9.3 million milk-producing cows. The milk and dairy products Wisconsin is known for have long been...
Many factors contributed to Ron Johnson’s November victory. Observers say race was most likely one of them.
Although the November campaigns are over and done, the 2024 elections are even now underway. So we asked the question. One conclusion: Other factors abound, but race, though difficult to quantify as among these, cannot be discounted. In November, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was elected by Wisconsin voters for the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Republicans, Conservatives Criticize Evers’ Inaugural Address
The reaction to Gov. Tony Evers’ inaugural address is about what you’d expect from Republicans and conservatives in Madison. Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, didn’t waste much time ripping Evers’s speech to start his second term. “It comes as no surprise that Governor Evers devoted much of...
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
wwisradio.com
Governor’s Speech Doesn’t Sit Well With State Senator
(Madison, WI) — The speech to start the new year from Wisconsin’s governor didn’t go-over well with at least one statehouse Republican. State Senator Duey Stroebel slammed Governor Evers’ speech yesterday, saying the governor’s calls to work together fell flat. Stroebel said the governor asked for cooperation, then demanded a liberal policy wishlist. The governor began his second term yesterday by asking for more state spending and an expansion of abortion access in the state.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Gov. Evers Grants 171 More Pardons, Total Now 774
Wisconsin’s governor has issued more pardons than any governor in modern history. Gov. Tony Evers last week issued another 171 pardons, bringing his four-year total to 774. Last October, WRN reported that in just four years, Gov. Tony Evers has granted more than 41% of all of the pardons granted in Wisconsin history since 1979. He’s issuing pardons at a rate of 7 times more than his predecessors. Evers has been using his unfettered pardon power to wipe out people’s lengthy criminal histories, even the records of some habitual criminals.
captimes.com
State Debate: Income taxes, compromising politicians, Ron Johnson's budget vote draw comments
In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Chris Reader of the Institute for Reforming Government, claims that Wisconsin could become a magnet for growth in the Midwest by cutting taxes. He believes that average residents will benefit if the state income tax is eliminated. Business blogger John Torinus hails...
The four state representatives who have never served in politics before
Twelve first-time state assembly members from Southeast Wisconsin were sworn in on Tuesday. Four of them have never dipped their toes into politics before.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Calls For ‘Meaningful Conversation’ On Legalizing Marijuana In Inaugural Address
During an inaugural address on Tuesday, the governor of Wisconsin reaffirmed his commitment to advancing marijuana reform in the new session. After being sworn in for his second term, Gov. Tony Evers (D) listed a number of policy priorities, including for the state to have a “meaningful conversation about treating marijuana much like we do alcohol.”
spmetrowire.com
Evers to share stage with granddaughter at 2023 inauguration ceremony
Gov. Tony Evers on Jan. 3 will share the stage with his granddaughter, Tessa Schoenecker, at Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony. Schoenecker, a college student, will introduce her grandfather as he is sworn in for his second term as the 46th governor of the state of Wisconsin. Below are Schoenecker’s...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
Wisconsin Legislature moving ahead with bail amendment
The Wisconsin Legislature is moving quickly to put a constitutional amendment on the April ballot that would make it harder for criminal defendants to get out of jail on bail. The proposal has been around for years, but it gained new momentum last year after a man out on bail drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six and injuring dozens more. The Legislature last year approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would require court officials to consider a defendant’s risk to public safety when setting bail. Currently, bail is set only as a means to ensure the person returns to court. Republican sponsors of the measure introduced it again Wednesday.
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘It’s Absolutely Insane’: Probation & Parole Revocations Plummet 50% Due to Evers’ Appointee Policies
“It’s absolutely insane,” a probation and parole agent told WRN. “I could go on for hours. I have completely lost faith in this system. Out of college, it was my dream job and is now a nightmare.”. Revocations for people on probation, parole and extended supervision, including...
Conservative group voices opposition to Vos’ sixth term as Assembly speaker
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers met inside the Capitol Tuesday afternoon to officially re-elect Robin Vos to lead the Assembly, a group of Republicans gathered outside the building to voice their displeasure with the longtime leader of the Legislature’s lower chamber. Sixty of the 99 members of the Assembly voted to keep Vos in his role as speaker. Vos,...
Wisconsin Activist Kay LeClaire Accused Of Faking Native American Heritage, Resigns From Leadership Positions
A Wisconsin community leader — who claimed indigenous heritage — had their true identity revealed. Kay LeClaire was discovered to be of white descent with zero ties to Native American culture. In the wake of the shocking discovery, LeClaire resigned from leadership positions, RadarOnline.com has learned. LeClaire went by the name Nibiiwakamigkwe and identified as "two-spirit," which is a term many Indigenous people use for non-binary gender identity.LeClaire was the co-founder of the queer Indigenous Art Collective group and hobby genealogist. They claimed to be of Ojibwe descent, among several other cultures that included Métis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and...
Comments / 0