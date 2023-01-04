ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

More Abortion Access, More State Spending Top Evers’ Priorities in Second Term

By Wisconsin Right Now, The Center Square
wisconsinrightnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

Record-High State Surplus Recorded in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that for the third consecutive year, the state’s General Fund recorded a positive balance at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, increasing by nearly 300% from a positive balance of $1.2 billion at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year to a new record high of $4.6 billion at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system

By Erin McGroarty Wisconsin Watch   When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public.   Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She would eventually have her shoes...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor

In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use

Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
WISCONSIN STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau changes sides on raw milk

Wisconsin is “America’s Dairyland” — the slogan has been on Wisconsin license plates for more than 75 years. The state tops the U.S. dairy industry worth $40.5 billion with its 9.3 million milk-producing cows. The milk and dairy products Wisconsin is known for have long been...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Republicans, Conservatives Criticize Evers’ Inaugural Address

The reaction to Gov. Tony Evers’ inaugural address is about what you’d expect from Republicans and conservatives in Madison. Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, didn’t waste much time ripping Evers’s speech to start his second term. “It comes as no surprise that Governor Evers devoted much of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Governor’s Speech Doesn’t Sit Well With State Senator

(Madison, WI) — The speech to start the new year from Wisconsin’s governor didn’t go-over well with at least one statehouse Republican. State Senator Duey Stroebel slammed Governor Evers’ speech yesterday, saying the governor’s calls to work together fell flat. Stroebel said the governor asked for cooperation, then demanded a liberal policy wishlist. The governor began his second term yesterday by asking for more state spending and an expansion of abortion access in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Gov. Evers Grants 171 More Pardons, Total Now 774

Wisconsin’s governor has issued more pardons than any governor in modern history. Gov. Tony Evers last week issued another 171 pardons, bringing his four-year total to 774. Last October, WRN reported that in just four years, Gov. Tony Evers has granted more than 41% of all of the pardons granted in Wisconsin history since 1979. He’s issuing pardons at a rate of 7 times more than his predecessors. Evers has been using his unfettered pardon power to wipe out people’s lengthy criminal histories, even the records of some habitual criminals.
WISCONSIN STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Wisconsin Governor Calls For ‘Meaningful Conversation’ On Legalizing Marijuana In Inaugural Address

During an inaugural address on Tuesday, the governor of Wisconsin reaffirmed his commitment to advancing marijuana reform in the new session. After being sworn in for his second term, Gov. Tony Evers (D) listed a number of policy priorities, including for the state to have a “meaningful conversation about treating marijuana much like we do alcohol.”
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

Evers to share stage with granddaughter at 2023 inauguration ceremony

Gov. Tony Evers on Jan. 3 will share the stage with his granddaughter, Tessa Schoenecker, at Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony. Schoenecker, a college student, will introduce her grandfather as he is sworn in for his second term as the 46th governor of the state of Wisconsin. Below are Schoenecker’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Legislature moving ahead with bail amendment

The Wisconsin Legislature is moving quickly to put a constitutional amendment on the April ballot that would make it harder for criminal defendants to get out of jail on bail. The proposal has been around for years, but it gained new momentum last year after a man out on bail drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six and injuring dozens more. The Legislature last year approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would require court officials to consider a defendant’s risk to public safety when setting bail. Currently, bail is set only as a means to ensure the person returns to court. Republican sponsors of the measure introduced it again Wednesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Conservative group voices opposition to Vos’ sixth term as Assembly speaker

MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers met inside the Capitol Tuesday afternoon to officially re-elect Robin Vos to lead the Assembly, a group of Republicans gathered outside the building to voice their displeasure with the longtime leader of the Legislature’s lower chamber. Sixty of the 99 members of the Assembly voted to keep Vos in his role as speaker. Vos,...
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

Wisconsin Activist Kay LeClaire Accused Of Faking Native American Heritage, Resigns From Leadership Positions

A Wisconsin community leader — who claimed indigenous heritage — had their true identity revealed. Kay LeClaire was discovered to be of white descent with zero ties to Native American culture. In the wake of the shocking discovery, LeClaire resigned from leadership positions, RadarOnline.com has learned. LeClaire went by the name Nibiiwakamigkwe and identified as "two-spirit," which is a term many Indigenous people use for non-binary gender identity.LeClaire was the co-founder of the queer Indigenous Art Collective group and hobby genealogist. They claimed to be of Ojibwe descent, among several other cultures that included Métis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy