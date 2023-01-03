Are you in a fitness rut and ready to try something new this year? Maybe you have a good workout routine already but want to challenge yourself with unique types of movement? Want to experience bungee without the fear of jumping off a bridge? Last year I was thrilled to discover a Bungee Fitness studio not far from us in Burlington called ZenFit and then also discovered a second bungee class offered in Randleman - it's definitely gaining traction in the fitness community!

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO