Kernersville, NC

WXII 12

First pet adoptions of 2023 around the Triad

Typically, the first babies born of the year get broadcasted in the first hours of a new year. But families can grow in more than one way. Here are the first adoptions of the year for shelters across the Piedmont-Triad. Burlington Animal Services. On their first day open of the...
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7

You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
The Planking Traveler

Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the Triad

Are you in a fitness rut and ready to try something new this year? Maybe you have a good workout routine already but want to challenge yourself with unique types of movement? Want to experience bungee without the fear of jumping off a bridge? Last year I was thrilled to discover a Bungee Fitness studio not far from us in Burlington called ZenFit and then also discovered a second bungee class offered in Randleman - it's definitely gaining traction in the fitness community!
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rock band 'Eagles' add Greensboro tour date

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to Hotel....Carolina?. Eagles add more Hotel California tour dates in Tampa, Columbia, Knoxville, Newark, and Greensboro. The Eagles will be flying to Greensboro on April 4 and will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m....
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro man is the Quilt King

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Scott Murkin traces his quilting back to his grandmother, helping her cut out patterns. “It was a puzzle to me to see how many pieces you could get out of the fabric without wasting any of it,” Murkin said. He didn’t start making quilts himself until years later after his […]
ASHEBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Ending Loose Leaf Collection Once Again Discussed By City Council

Some things never change. Every year at this time, someone on the City Council suggests the city do away with loose leaf collection. This year it was Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter who began her tirade against loose leaf collection by noting that she and Councilmember Sharon Hightower have brought up the issue over the years but have never gotten any support.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police arrived at W. 13th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, in a parking lot with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was dead at the scene.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Niner Times

Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters

Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

