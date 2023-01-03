Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
First pet adoptions of 2023 around the Triad
Typically, the first babies born of the year get broadcasted in the first hours of a new year. But families can grow in more than one way. Here are the first adoptions of the year for shelters across the Piedmont-Triad. Burlington Animal Services. On their first day open of the...
rhinotimes.com
Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7
You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the Triad
Are you in a fitness rut and ready to try something new this year? Maybe you have a good workout routine already but want to challenge yourself with unique types of movement? Want to experience bungee without the fear of jumping off a bridge? Last year I was thrilled to discover a Bungee Fitness studio not far from us in Burlington called ZenFit and then also discovered a second bungee class offered in Randleman - it's definitely gaining traction in the fitness community!
Rock band 'Eagles' add Greensboro tour date
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to Hotel....Carolina?. Eagles add more Hotel California tour dates in Tampa, Columbia, Knoxville, Newark, and Greensboro. The Eagles will be flying to Greensboro on April 4 and will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m....
WSOC Charlotte
‘Been a nightmare’: Concord family says flooding bad for home, dangerous for their dogs
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord family says they’ve had problems with flooding, which has led to another issue that could be dangerous for their dogs. Shaun Hamilton says, “When it rains, you shouldn’t have to panic.”. He and his wife say the water doesn’t drain well...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man is 'lucky for life' after winning yearly prize
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fargervik Jr. played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that holds a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize. "I always play our wedding, anniversary and birthdays," he said. Fargervik, 67, said his...
Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
US 52 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open after a tractor-trailer overturned in Winston-Salem. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries. No other cars were involved in the crash. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2...
Asheboro man is the Quilt King
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Scott Murkin traces his quilting back to his grandmother, helping her cut out patterns. “It was a puzzle to me to see how many pieces you could get out of the fabric without wasting any of it,” Murkin said. He didn’t start making quilts himself until years later after his […]
Greensboro restaurant ranked among top 100 most beloved restaurants in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve ever gone on romantic dates in Greensboro or sought out something beyond your standard casual fare, there’s a good chance you’ve been to Green Valley Grill. On Friday, OpenTable revealed their top 100 “Most Beloved Restaurants in America” for 2022, and the list included that iconic Greensboro favorite. Green […]
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones lean in on each other during vigil to celebrate the life of Natasha Walker
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad community gathered to remember the life of a Greensboro mother and entrepreneur Friday night. Natasha Walker was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Around 2:00 a.m., police got a call about gunshots. Officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound near Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
'She gave so much to the community' | Pinnacle family known for massive Christmas light display honors loved one
PINNACLE, N.C. — A Stokes County family known for putting up a massive Christmas light display each year is in mourning. Their loved one, Nancy Brady died last week at the age of 74 after fighting liver disease. News 2 spoke with her granddaughter who says this year's Christmas...
rhinotimes.com
Ending Loose Leaf Collection Once Again Discussed By City Council
Some things never change. Every year at this time, someone on the City Council suggests the city do away with loose leaf collection. This year it was Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter who began her tirade against loose leaf collection by noting that she and Councilmember Sharon Hightower have brought up the issue over the years but have never gotten any support.
Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police arrived at W. 13th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, in a parking lot with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was dead at the scene.
Niner Times
Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters
Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
A portion of Main Street to close in Kernersville, takes effect Friday
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Main Street will be closed in Kernersville Friday. The southbound lanes of Main Street will be closed at Salem Parkway and Old Winston Road for maintenance. The road closures will start at 9 a.m. and they are expected to reopen at 4 p.m.
'This is a blessing to me' | Resident living pallet homes at Pomona Park is thankful for the temporary housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People have been living at the temporary shelters, called pallet homes, in Greensboro for a couple of weeks now. They give the homeless a place to stay during the cold winter months. Tuesday, we met one of the residents from Pomona Park. It's a temporary fix,...
WXII 12
'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC
ELKIN, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad woman said she believes she was a victim of a skimmer after she went shopping at a Walmart in Elkin, North Carolina. This comes after High Point police had reported on Wednesday that there was a skimmer at two Walmart stores in the city. About $100,000 were stolen, authorities had estimated.
Comments / 0