RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Salt Lake police recover gun, knives, methamphetamine during traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after Salt Lake police reportedly recovered a gun, knives and illegal drugs from his vehicle during a traffic stop. Representative of the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began Tuesday at 8 p.m. when an officer with the Central Division Bike Squad stopped a car for a moving violation near the area of 160 West 600 South.
13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
Person rescued after getting stuck inside funicular at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was rescued after officials said they got stuck inside a funicular. The cable railway system was stopped as firefighters responded to the scene at St. Regis Deer Valley on Friday just after 5:50 a.m. More from 2News. Officials said they were able...
Parents upset over amount of info released about precautionary lockout at Granger High
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has responded after some parents expressed frustration over the way a lockout was handled at Granger High School. District officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday while police looked for a suspect in “suspicious circumstances."
Avalanche control results in long waits getting to Alta, Snowbird
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The road in Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for hours on Friday, leaving skiers and snowboarders with long waits to get to Snowbird and Alta. UDOT avalanche control teams worked from 11 a.m. until close to 4:30 p.m. shooting cannons in the canyon to break loose snow and then clearing it from the road.
One found dead after 2-alarm house fire near Liberty Park in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was found dead after a house fire near the Liberty Park neighborhood. According to Capt. Chad Jepperson Salt Lake City Fire Department, the two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m. Thursday at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. Upon arrival,...
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
Little Cottonwood reopens following avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened on Friday after a day of closures due to avalanche control. The Utah Department of Transportation announced closures would remain in place as mitigation efforts continued longer than originally estimated. They said the canyon would be...
Utah attorney expected Jen Shah to receive less time in prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah attorney expected "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah to receive less time in prison. “I expected it to be somewhere in the three to five range,” said Skye Lazaro, a criminal defense attorney who had no involvement in the case.
Local writer highlights Green Book site in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More people in Utah are learning about certain rarely told stories about Black history in this state. They’re also learning about the ways African Americans endured racial tensions during the Jim Crow era. Wesley Long is a researcher and writer for the Salt...
New shelter beds shy of emergency orders to keep homeless alive
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After five people reportedly died in a bitter cold snap, Salt Lake's mayor issued a pre-Christmas emergency order allowing two shelters to add extra beds, and South Salt Lake's mayor did the same for a men's shelter when temperatures fell below freezing. But it...
What to expect for Utah's housing market in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s housing prices are expected to keep falling over this new year as high interest rates keep many buyers on the sidelines. Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, told KUTV 2News he expects a “slow year” in the housing market.
Salt Lake City School Board elects new president over objections of NAACP
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School Board has voted to name Nate Salazar the new president of the board. The vote came Wednesday night and consisted of five yes votes and two abstentions. The vote comes on the heels of a letter in which the...
