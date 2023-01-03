Read full article on original website
Related
calmatters.network
Why 20 votes matter in California, DC
One shared takeaway from the otherwise very different starts to new legislative sessions in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.: What a difference 20 votes makes. The Legislature that reconvened Wednesday in the California Capitol is the most diverse in state history, with a record 50 women — although there’s still a slim possibility that number could fall to 49 following recounts for a hotly contested state Senate seat representing Bakersfield.
calmatters.network
How much does the Legislature look like California?
Lea este artículo en español. The California Legislature that reconvenes today is the most diverse ever: It includes a record number of women, occupying 50 of 120 seats, with one still being contested. It also includes an all-time high of Latino legislators, as well as lawmakers who openly identify as LGBTQ. And it now includes its first Muslim and Sikh members.
calmatters.network
Bomb cyclone, floods expose CA vulnerabilities
The massive, bomb-cyclone-fueled storm set to unleash on California today — dumping more rain and snow across much of the already-soaked state while whipping it with winds as high as 70 mph — illuminates some of the underlying climate and environmental issues confronting state lawmakers, who return to Sacramento today to recommence the 2023 legislative session.
calmatters.network
California campuses try to lower college costs with free transit
When Melanie Lindo was considering her transfer to a UC campus, her choice didn’t come down to academics or campus resources but how long, complex and pricey her bus ride would be. “Compared to all the other UCs I was accepted to, UCLA was the cheapest in terms of...
calmatters.network
Around the Valley: Don't trust until you verify
President Ronald Reagan used to say “Trust, but verify.”. But that was a long time ago. Now it should be “don’t trust until you verify.”. There is a campaign to discredit newly-elected San Ramon Valley Unified School District trustee Jesse vanZee. One of vanZee’s competitors, Michelle Petersen, claims he pulled “dirty tricks” that cost her the election.
calmatters.network
Justice Department Slams Alaska for Over-Institutionalizing Youth with Disabilities
The U.S. Department of Justice has found that Alaska’s use of residential treatment for youth with behavioral health challenges likely violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by unnecessarily segregating them from society. If the state does not reduce its reliance on institutional care for these young people, they are...
calmatters.network
Sacramento Valley, already deluged, braces for more floods
Raising questions about whether California’s elaborate system of flood protections will hold, another dangerous storm is barreling toward the Sacramento Valley, where rains already punched through some levees and floods killed at least one person. The storms have tested the flood-prevention infrastructure across the region, which sits at the...
calmatters.network
Newsom, Santa Clara County issue emergency declarations due to storm
State officials declared a state of emergency Wednesday in advance of a two-day storm that’s expected to douse much of Northern California. Santa Clara County also issued a local emergency declaration due to storm conditions and risks to the public and property. The state of emergency proclamation, issued by...
calmatters.network
State water officials 'cautiously optimistic' that atmospheric river could improve drought conditions
The Bay Area is under a flood watch as rains are expected to continue throughout Northern California on Wednesday and this weekend, just after a soggy end to 2022. State water officials at the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) say they are cautiously optimistic that this could replenish some of the state’s heavily depleted water reservoirs; but after four years of drought, heavy rains of this frequency and magnitude pose a threat to property, natural resources and human life.
calmatters.network
Tri-Valley schools assessed in new District Readiness Index
School districts across the Tri-Valley are among those rated on a number of different rankings intended to measure the foundations, potential and room for improvement in districts throughout California, with the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District outranking its fellow districts in the region according to the new index. The...
calmatters.network
New York Names New Acting Commissioner of Children and Family Services
Attorney Suzanne Miles-Gustave takes over this year as New York’s acting commissioner of the Office of Children and Family Services. Quietly announced on the state’s website last month, Miles-Gustave will now lead all juvenile justice and child welfare matters throughout the state. Miles-Gustave joined the agency in 2014...
calmatters.network
Cleanup continues around Tri-Valley after most recent storm
Wednesday’s atmospheric river storm shook several Tri-Valley cities with strong gusts of wind that knocked down trees and transformers causing several power outages. And while residents will have a break from the stormy weather on Friday, two more powerful storms are expected to hit the Bay Area again beginning on Saturday and ending on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
calmatters.network
Tri-Valley communities prep for second major storm
The National Weather Service has issued flood watches and high wind warnings in preparation for a second strong storm and atmospheric river that could be as bad — if not worse — than the one that rocked communities in the Tri-Valley on Saturday. “While the storm on Dec....
Comments / 0