Read full article on original website
Related
China is now the centre of Covid. The world should be watching – and testing
After almost three years of trying to wholly eliminate the virus that causes Covid-19 from within its borders, the Chinese government has abruptly changed course. Now, the country is attempting to “live with Covid-19”. Testing is no longer required, and numbers of officially reported Covid-19 cases are at odds with scientific estimates of the situation.
China media plays down COVID severity as WHO seeks detail on variants
BEIJING/HONG KONG/GENEVA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - State media in China played down the severity of a surge of COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, while its scientists briefed the World Health Organization, which has been seeking detailed information about the evolution of the virus.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
7 Best Business Cell Phone Plans of 2023
Short Contract LengthBest DealsBest for Team CollaborationBest Budget-Friendly OptionBest for Reliable Coverage. Tello MobileMint MobileVerizonXfinity MobileAT&TT-Mobile. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Pricing. Between $10/month and $39month. Between $15/month and $30 month. Between $30/line/month and $45/line/month. Between $22/line/month and $45/line/month. Between $30/month/line and $45/month/line. Between $25/month/line and $40/month/line. Features. Unlimited...
Digital Music News
Live Nation Maintains Lobbying Pressure Amid Regulatory Scrutiny, Antitrust Investigation
Amid congressional scrutiny over its business practices and market positioning – on top of an ongoing Justice Department antitrust investigation – Live Nation is continuing to lobby extensively, reports and disclosure forms show. The lobbying expenditures of Live Nation, a sizable portion of which belongs to Saudi Arabia’s...
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
U.S. FCC proposes additional spectrum for drone communications
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday proposed new rules to make licensed radio spectrum in the 5 GHz band for the rising number of unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, in use.
Digiday
The Trade Desk attempts to woo advertisers at CES with ‘Galileo’ — a bid to chart the ‘Open Internet’ without cookies
CES is a gadgetry showcase but adland’s digerati has also decamped to Las Vegas this week where The Trade Desk will trumpet its “Galileo” offering, a strategic lynchpin to its prolonged rollout of Unified ID 2.0. At its core, Galileo is an advertiser-focused offering engineered by The...
It’s the end of an era—Verizon says farewell to 3G
The US says goodbye to 3G. Frederik Lipfert / UnsplashHow 3G cellular data ushered in the age of the smartphone.
TechRadar
Your next Android phone might text via satellite, thanks to Qualcomm
You've been misled. The new frontier of mobile connectivity isn't 5G or even 6G, it's satellite. Last year it was Apple unveiling its lineup of SOS via satellite-capable iPhone 14 handsets. This year it's Qualcomm, laying the groundwork at CES 2023 for a legion of satellite-based two-way-messaging-capable Android phones in 2023 and beyond.
nexttv.com
3G Swims With the Fishes After Verizon Becomes the Last Major U.S. Carrier to Sunset the Groundbreaking Mobile Standard - CES 2023
It was at CES 20 years ago (opens in new tab)that Verizon announced that it would start streaming video and 3D games over its third-generation (3G) mobile network. This week, as it continues to festoon CES 2023 with 5G propaganda, Verizon is kicking the final fringe group of 3G faithful off that network, as it cannibalizes the spectrum for 5G initiatives -- a move already made by U.S. wireless peers AT&T and T-Mobile earlier in 2022.
ffnews.com
Japanese fintech leader Smartpay first to launch the next phase of digital consumer finance through open banking
Japan-based fintech Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, the country’s first digital consumer finance service that allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts. Smartpay Bank Direct emphasizes user security while delivering convenience for the consumer, through a network of 67 partner banks across Japan[1]. Smartpay is Japan’s first digital consumer finance company to utilize Japan’s open banking system.
Digital Music News
Meta Fined Over $400 Million for EU Privacy Violations
Regulators in Ireland have fined Meta $414 million for EU privacy violations over targeted ads. A European Union privacy regulator has ruled that Meta can’t use its contracts with Facebook and Instagram users to justify sending them ads based on their online activity. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission also imposed fines on Meta of 390 million euros — $414 million — citing that the company violated EU privacy laws by saying that such ads are necessary to execute contracts with users. Meta has reported disagreeing with the ruling and plans to appeal it and the fines.
theevreport.com
Camouflaged ID.7 Makes First Appearance at CES
Volkswagen Group of America will provide a glimpse of the next model in the ID. family at the CES. Wolfsburg – At the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas between 5 and 8 January 2023, Volkswagen Group of America will showcase the ID.7, its first fully electric sedan based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). It will be clad in smart camouflage, which uses unique technology and multi-layered paintwork to create light effects on vehicle parts. This interactive feature symbolizes the next step in the digitalization of the future flagship model of the ID. family. The ID. AERO concept vehicle initially presented in China already provided a preview of the new model, which embodies an aerodynamic design concept and can achieve ranges of up to 700 kilometers (WLTP). After a six-year break, Volkswagen Group of America is returning to the CES – the world’s largest trade show for electronics – with an exceptional product.
Airgain® Expands Fixed Wireless Access Offering with Integrated Reference Design
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has announced the release of its outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) reference design that has been tested and validated with Airgain’s state-of-the-art RF testing and validation equipment. The design supports the latest 5G-NR 3GPP REL-16 standards with 4x4 MIMO on DL and 2x2 MIMO on UL and is designed to meet IP67 outdoor requirements. It also comes fully equipped with a software management stack powered by Errigal’s enterprise solution and a patent-pending easy installation kit that helps eliminate the need for professional installation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005250/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
techaiapp.com
T-Mobile Puts Speed at the Top of its Standalone 5G Goals
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. T-Mobile is once again ahead of the pack when it comes to pure standalone 5G in the United States. Following its 600MHz nationwide 5G network launch in August 2020, T-Mobile has now converted its...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
World Economic Forum (WEF) Says Crypto and Blockchain Are “Inevitable”
The World Economic Forum (WEF) believes blockchain technology, which powers cryptocurrencies and digital assets, will remain an “integral” component of the modern economy, according to a January 2 blog post. The worldwide organization examined the prospects of the crypto business, emphasizing the numerous uses of cryptography and blockchain...
Comments / 0