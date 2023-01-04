Volkswagen Group of America will provide a glimpse of the next model in the ID. family at the CES. Wolfsburg – At the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas between 5 and 8 January 2023, Volkswagen Group of America will showcase the ID.7, its first fully electric sedan based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). It will be clad in smart camouflage, which uses unique technology and multi-layered paintwork to create light effects on vehicle parts. This interactive feature symbolizes the next step in the digitalization of the future flagship model of the ID. family. The ID. AERO concept vehicle initially presented in China already provided a preview of the new model, which embodies an aerodynamic design concept and can achieve ranges of up to 700 kilometers (WLTP). After a six-year break, Volkswagen Group of America is returning to the CES – the world’s largest trade show for electronics – with an exceptional product.

