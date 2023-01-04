ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

beckerspayer.com

Lawsuit between UnitedHealth Group, former executives closes

A case filed by two former UnitedHealth executives who sued the company for allegedly underpaying them for a billion-dollar business line they helped create has quietly closed, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported Jan. 3. Few details about the case have been made public, and lawyers for both parties declined...
cryptopotato.com

US Regulators Warn Local Banks About Risks of Dealing With Crypto After Horrific 2022

American banks could become victims of fraud and scams if interacting with crypto, US regulators alerted. American banking watchdogs warned domestic financial institutions that delving into the world of crypto could carry various risks, such as fraud. The warning comes as a result of a catalytic 2022, which saw the...
San Francisco Examiner

10 people to watch in the crypto showdown of 2023

Crypto Winter turned into a devastating blizzard. And most industry watchers agree: Regulations are coming. The great crypto crash of 2022, triggered by back-to-back scandals highlighted by the FTX meltdown, has led to a stronger push for new and stricter rules for the fast-growing, but controversial, industry. Major proposals introduced in 2022 included the bipartisan Responsible Financial Innovations Act from Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York. Efforts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailycoin.com

U.S. Regulators Warn Banks Against Using Crypto, Claim It’s Not ‘Safe and Sound’

The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks that deal with crypto to be extra cautious. The regulators described multiple risks associated with participating in the crypto economy. Regulators said issuing...
CBS Detroit

Coinbase failed to watch for potential fraud, regulators say

Coinbase is vulnerable to money laundering, drug trafficking and fraud, financial regulators in New York said Wednesday in a settlement that requires the cryptocurrency exchange to strengthen its security. New York's Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) found that Coinbase has done a poor job at vetting new customers and examining transactions on the exchange to ensure they comply with state banking, cybersecurity and other rules. Under the settlement, the company will pay a $50 million penalty and agreed to spend another $50 million over the next two years to address shortcomings identified by the agency. State regulators expect all financial institutions, including crypto companies,...
dailyhodl.com

Top US Regulators Warn American Banks To Keep an Eye on Crypto-Related Risks

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is issuing a joint statement with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) urging US banks to be more cautious of risks related to crypto. The statement comes two months following the collapse of the crypto exchange...
PBS NewsHour

What is a digital dollar, and what does it mean for privacy and banking?

With fewer consumers using cash on a regular basis and more countries adopting virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and several other major banks last month launched a 12-week pilot program to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists question whether a digital currency will live up to its potential, like making banking more affordable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EWN

Founders Of Defunct Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Subpoenaed Over Twitter

Liquidators of Three Arrows Capital have demanded key documents from the firm’s founders. The subpoena was delivered over Twitter through the liquidator’s official Twitter handle. The liquidators have alleged that both Su Zhu and Kyle Davies have not been cooperating. The founders have been vocal on Twitter about...

