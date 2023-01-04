Read full article on original website
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Mary E. Pieschl, 98, Keokuk
Mary E. Pieschl, 98, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at River Hills Village in Keokuk. Mary was born on May 4, 1924, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Anna (Heine) Pieschl. She was a lifelong resident of Keokuk and was employed at the Iowa Department of Human Services for thirty-five years. Mary was a member of the Church of All Saints in Keokuk and was very proud to be an Associate of the Notre Dame School Sisters in the St. Louis Province. She had a way of making people feel special, and loved walking and visiting with others. She was also an avid traveler, with her trips taking her throughout the world.
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - James C. Brock, 59, Houghton
James Carlsen Brock, 59, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away at 10:34 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1963, in Fairfield, Illinois, the son of Carlsen and Marjorie (Wilson) Brock. On December 7, 2002, he married Cheryl Vernice Fulton at Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa.
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Bruce Ira Brandt, 88, Keokuk
Bruce Ira Brandt, 88, of Keokuk, IA died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Bickford Assisted Living in Burlington, IA with family at his bedside. He was born September 12, 1934 in Burlington, IA the son of Ira and Doris Southerland Brandt. Bruce graduated from West Burlington High School as President of the Senior Class and later graduated from Burlington Community College.
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary – Marilyn Kay Gilman, 77, Burlington
The family of Marilyn Kay Gilman of Burlington, Iowa is saddened to announce her passing on January 1, 2023, at the age of 77. She was the daughter of Lloyd C. and Dorothy M. Logan Dodson. Marilyn married Thomas Gilman Jr. on April 26, 1969, and her beloved husband passed away on December 29, 2020.
City to set meeting with Happyland owner
FORT MADISON - A disgruntled developer from West Burlington got an olive branch of sorts from the Fort Madison City Council. Sean Rogers, from HappyLand Properties headquartered in West Burlington, has had an issue with some building hurdles put in front of developments he's undertaken within the city. Rogers again...
Bowen following father's path in Division 1 basketball
MACOMB - Ben Bowen grew up around the NBA. It’s an opportunity that Bowen, the son of former Fort Madison High School and Iowa standout Ryan Bowen, learned to appreciate. And it’s why Bowen has followed his father’s path into NCAA Division I college basketball. Bowen, a...
City wants to know about your pipes
FORT MADISON - City officials want to know what you're made of. Your water pipes that is. A survey is being mailed to 4,500 property owners this week asking about water line materials as the city works to compile a federal-mandated lead analysis. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental...
