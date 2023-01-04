Read full article on original website
Cubs latest signing may take them out of running for Trey Mancini
The Chicago Cubs agreed to terms with first baseman Eric Hosmer, and he already has a big supporter in starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. The Chicago Cubs have filled a variety of needs through free agency this offseason. They brought in a shortstop in Dansby Swanson, a starting pitcher in Jameson Taillon, an outfielder in Cody Bellinger, and a catcher in Tucker Barnhart. The team did have a need at first base still, but they finally addressed in the form of a former four-time Gold Glove winner and World Series champion.
Ranking the White Sox's Best Second Base Options for 2023
Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Braves News: Left field options, Devers extension, more
Well we are now reaching the point that the Braves could realistically be done making any major moves this offseason. They haven’t done much to address the two most obvious needs in left field and shortstop aside from a few depth/flyer signings, but they have added a major piece in Sean Murphy and a few nice bullpen pieces. With all of that being said, Carlos Correa remains unsigned and in flux after two teams tentatively agreed to megadeals with him before backing out due to concerns with an old injury in his physical and the Braves reportedly were close in the running to sign him in a similar situation last offseason, so there is one potential avenue for a huge splash to fill one of their needs, even though I wouldn’t bet on it.
Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Wade Miley
The Milwaukee Brewers added more starting pitching options Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year $3.5 million contract with free agent left-handed pitcher Wade Miley, and trading for right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. After adding Wilson and Miley, here's a look at the Brewers' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Four Marlins pitchers Red Sox could acquire in Casas trade
On paper, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins are perfect trade partners. The Red Sox have a glaring need for controllable starting pitching at the top of their rotation and the Marlins could use a big bat. Both have the assets to make such a deal happen. In fact,...
Perfect fit: Sox finally land their whale in Benintendi
CHICAGO -- The White Sox were prepared to select Andrew Benintendi with the eighth pick of the 2015 MLB Draft, only to have the outfielder go to the Red Sox at No. 7. On two occasions since, the team tried to acquire Benintendi via trade. So, when White Sox manager Pedro Grifol presented Benintendi with his No. 23 jersey during a Wednesday press conference at Guaranteed Rate Field, it seemed to be the fulfillment of an inevitable arrival.
As extension talks continue, Red Sox, Devers settle on '23 salary
BOSTON -- Reaching a long-term extension with Rafael Devers has long been a goal for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. While it hasn’t come to fruition yet, the Sox announced on Tuesday that they’ve avoided arbitration with their star third baseman by agreeing with him on a one-year contract for 2023.
Will shift ban help these 6 hitters? Not so fast ...
As we move closer to the start of 2023, we’re nearer than ever to the end of the full infield shift, given that the new positioning rules will, for the first time, be in effect when Opening Day arrives. We’ve looked into how we might estimate the effects of that on hitters, and why Corey Seager could be the hitter who benefits the most, and we’ve looked into who else – expected names like Kyle Schwarber, Carlos Santana and Rowdy Tellez – might also be pleased.
Devers near 11-year, $331M extension with Red Sox (source)
BOSTON -- The Red Sox have all but assured that third baseman Rafael Devers won’t be their latest homegrown star to change uniforms. A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Wednesday that Devers and the Sox are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million extension. The club has not confirmed...
Who will be each club's best player in 2023?
Happy New Year! We made it! All told, 2022 was a pretty fantastic year -- as close to “normal” as it has been around these parts in quite a while. But '23 promises to be even better. Because new years always promise to be even better. That’s the point of a new year, after all.
McCann brings veteran presence to 'exciting' young O's team
When James McCann found out he’d been traded from the Mets to the Orioles late on Dec. 21, it began a whirlwind holiday season for the 32-year-old catcher. He’s now spending the first week of 2023 by moving his family and preparing for a fresh start with his fourth team in six years.
Here's why Astros' AL West reign should continue
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This offseason has seen a big shopping spree around baseball, as teams have spent furiously to do something the Astros just did for the second time in six seasons: win the World Series.
9 players looking for fresh start after tough Year 1 of new deals
A year ago at this time, we were wondering where several notable free agents would end up, including Kris Bryant, Trevor Story, Javier Báez, Nick Castellanos, Chris Taylor and Eduardo Rodriguez. What else do those players have in common other than being part of last offseason's free-agent class? They all had 2022 seasons they’d like to forget about.
Brewers reunite with left-hander Miley (source)
MILWAUKEE -- Left-hander Wade Miley, best remembered in Milwaukee for starting consecutive National League Championship Series games for the Brewers in 2018, is poised for a return engagement. A source told MLB.com that Miley, 36, has agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract that includes a mutual option for a...
How might Yankees address LF hole in '23?
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was about an hour after Aaron Judge had been named the 16th captain in franchise history, handing the American League’s Most Valuable Player his forever pinstripes in a news conference at Yankee Stadium. Hal Steinbrenner considered his team’s roster for 2023 and decided there was still more to do.
Vaughn has big shoes to fill at first for White Sox
CHICAGO -- Andrew Vaughn knows a thing or two about handling pressure. His Major League debut with the 2021 White Sox, for a team projected as a World Series contender, arrived with just 254 previous Minor League career plate appearances. Vaughn also started in left field, which was a position put upon the No. 3 pick in the 2019 Draft during the final week of Spring Training after an Eloy Jiménez injury.
5 priorities for the Padres nearing the spring
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres have already accomplished a lot this offseason. They signed Xander Bogaerts. They brought back Nick Martinez and Robert Suarez. They brought in Matt Carpenter and Seth Lugo.
Hosmer agrees to deal with Cubs (source)
CHICAGO -- The Cubs might have their first baseman of the future already in hand in slugging prospect Matt Mervis, but that hasn't prevented the club from addressing the clear need for reinforcements at that position for the upcoming campaign. On Wednesday, a source told MLB.com that the Cubs reached...
Don't sleep on these 6 free agents -- including a former MVP
Though many of this offseason's top free agents wasted no time finding new (or old) homes, there are still plenty of players available who could make an impact in 2023. With that in mind, six MLB.com experts were asked to pick their most interesting remaining free agent on the market. To be clear, it's not necessarily the best available player, but simply the most intriguing -- for whatever reason.
Dom Smith heading to Nats on 1-year deal
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals prioritized adding a lefty bat to their lineup this offseason, and they did so with Dominic Smith on Wednesday, when their one-year deal with the first baseman/outfielder was officially announced. Terms weren't disclosed, but Smith's deal is for $2 million and includes another $2 million in...
