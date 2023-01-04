ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners Fall to No. 25 Iowa State

NORMAN – Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves combined for 31 points and Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its Wednesday clash with No. 25/25 Iowa State 63-60 at Lloyd Noble Center. Hill finished 5 of 8 from the field and recorded a team-high 16 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals. Groves tallied 15 points and wrangled a team-high eight boards. Bijan Cortes played a season-high 27:47 off the bench and scored 10 points.
Oklahoma Ranked No. 4 in ITA Preseason Poll

NORMAN - The Oklahoma women's tennis enters the 2023 season at No. 4 in the ITA Preseason Rankings, the association announced Wednesday. After coming off the program's most historic season in 2022, the Sooners will hit the court with their highest ITA preseason ranking. The 2023 team features six returners...
Sooners, Cylcones Set for Midweek Clash

NORMAN – Oklahoma continues its homestand to open Big 12 play with a Wednesday, Jan. 4 matchup against No. 25/25 Iowa State. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT at Lloyd Noble Center. Wednesday's game against the Cyclones will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Chuckie Kempf and King McClure...
Williams Named To Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

NORMAN – For the first time in her career, Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was one of 25 players named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Watch List, it was revealed Wednesday night. The award annually recognizes the nation's top player and is one of the most prestigious honors in college basketball.
