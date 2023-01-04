NORMAN – Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves combined for 31 points and Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its Wednesday clash with No. 25/25 Iowa State 63-60 at Lloyd Noble Center. Hill finished 5 of 8 from the field and recorded a team-high 16 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals. Groves tallied 15 points and wrangled a team-high eight boards. Bijan Cortes played a season-high 27:47 off the bench and scored 10 points.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO